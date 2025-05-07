Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
5 stocks that look good on charts amid market volatility; check list here

5 stocks that look good on charts amid market volatility; check list here

Shares of Glenmark, Chambal Fertilisers, Blue Dart, Max Healthcare and CCL Products may trade with a positive bias in the near-term as these stocks are favourably placed on the technical charts.

Rex Cano
Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Equity markets are likely to experience high volatility in the coming days amid fears of escalation of conflicts between India and Pakistan. That apart, the upcoming US Fed meeting outcome and FII trading activity may weigh on the market sentiment.  As such, here are 5 stocks from the midcap and smallcap universe that look favourably placed on the technical charts.  Glenmark Pharma  Current Price: ₹ 1,408  Upside Potential:  Support: ₹ 1,360  Resistance: ₹ 1,460; ₹ 1,490; ₹ 1,535  Glenmark Pharma stock is expected to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹ 1,360 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹ 1,670; with interim resistance likely around ₹ 1,460, ₹ 1,490 and ₹ 1,535 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  Chambal Fertilisers  Current Price: ₹ 707  Upside Potential:  Support: ₹ 675  Resistance: ₹ 738; ₹ 767  Chambal Fertilisers has been trading at record high levels. The stock has significantly outperformed the benchmark indices, with a rally of over 43 per cent thus far in 2025, as against 3 per cent gain on the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  The price-to-moving averages action remains positive, as the stock trades firmly above its key moving averages across time-frames. The near-term bias for the stock is expected to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹ 675. On the upside, the stock can potentially soar to ₹ 807 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹ 738 and ₹ 767 levels.  ALSO READ: How can retail investors make money in the current markets?  Max Healthcare  Current Price: ₹ 1,159  Upside Potential:  Support: ₹ 1,105; ₹ 1,090  Resistance: ₹ 1,207; ₹ 1,236  The near-term bias for Max Healthcare is expected to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹ 1,104 - ₹ 1,090 support zone. On the upside, the stock can potentially target ₹ 1,275 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹ 1,207 and ₹ 1,236 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  Blue Dart Express  Current Price: ₹ 6,500  Upside Potential:  Support: ₹ 6,340; ₹ 6,000  Resistance: ₹ 6,735; ₹ 6,930  Blue Dart stock is seen attempting to make higher highs and higher lows on the daily scale. Chart shows presence of near support at ₹ 6,340; and far-off support at ₹ 6,000-mark. On the upside, the stock may attempt a rally towards its 200-day Simple Moving Average (200-DSMA), which stands at ₹ 7,250 levels. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated at ₹ 6,735 and ₹ 6,930 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  CCL Products  Current Price: ₹ 719  Upside Potential:  Support: ₹ 693; ₹ 664  Resistance: ₹ 746; ₹ 790  CCL Products has given a fresh breakout on the daily scale in trades on Wednesday. The outlook for the stock is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹ 693; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around its 200-DSMA at ₹ 664. On the upside, the stock can surge to ₹ 830 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹ 746 and ₹ 790 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

First Published: May 07 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

