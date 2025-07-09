Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee sees pressure as Trump reiterates Brics tariffs; opens at 85.86/$

Rupee sees pressure as Trump reiterates Brics tariffs; opens at 85.86/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened 16 paise lower at 85.86 against the dollar on Wednesday

US dollar indian rupee

Rupee, INR (Representative Picture)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee traded lower on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump reiterated the 10 per cent additional tariff on India as it belongs to the Brics group. 
 
The domestic currency opened 16 paise lower at 85.86 against the dollar on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. The rupee has depreciated by 0.27 per cent against the greenback in the current financial year, and has witnessed 0.1 per cent depreciation in the current calendar year.
 
The rupee gained on Tuesday on expectations of an announcement of the US-India mini trade deal, but no such update came through overnight, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. 
 
   
This morning, the rupee opened at 85.73, trading within a range of 85.50 to 86.00, indicating a consolidation phase, Bhansali said. "The dollar can be sold near the 86.00 level, while buying is recommended below 85.50 if a US-India deal materialises. Until then, it remains a wait-and-watch scenario."
 

Also Read

dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: These 4 stocks to go ex-date on July 10; are you eligible?

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stocks to Watch today, Wednesday, July 9: Ola, Tata Motors, Dixon Tech

Stock market

Analysts bullish on FMCG, IT ETFs amid sectoral rebound; check details

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Jane Street calls Sebi order 'fundamentally mistaken' over allegations

Premiumtrading

Sebi intervention in F&O marks 20% decline in individual investors

Donald Trump said he would not offer extensions on country-specific levies, which will be effective in August. He slapped a 50 per cent levy on imports of copper, sending the commodity futures to their largest intraday gain in many decades. Drug companies could face a tax as high as 200 per cent.
 
Even as he reiterated that a deal with India is close, US President Donald Trump said the South Asian country will face an additional 10 per cent levy for its participation in Brics.
 
The dollar index gained on the tariff announcement. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was down 0.20 per cent at 97.69. Most Asian currencies traded lower, while equity markets across the region posted declines.
 
Investors eye the FOMC Minutes, API crude oil stock change, and consumer credit change from the US, as well as inflation data from China.
 
In commodities, oil prices reached a two-week high driven by supply concerns from fresh Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes. Brent crude price was down 0.20 per cent at $70.01 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.22 per cent at 68.18, as of 9:05 AM IST.  
 

More From This Section

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 150 pts, Nifty below 25,500; FMCG, pharma stocks rise

ICICI Prudential AMC

ICICI Prudential AMC files IPO papers, Prudential Corp to sell 10% stake

Asian market, Asian stocks

Dollar remains firm, Asian stocks mixed as traders ponder tariff outlook

Silver bar

How to trade silver amid strong dollar and firmer yields? Analyst decode

Bowbazar jewellery market, gold prices Kolkata, gold sales drop India, wedding season gold demand, retail gold prices India, gold price impact on shopping, gold jewellery sales slowdown, gold prices breach ₹1 lakh, lightweight gold jewellery demand,

Gold rate outlook: Yellow metal slips as investors assess tariff scenario

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Trump tariffs Brent crude oil currency market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden VisaTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon