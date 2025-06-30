A $738 bn potential: 9 sectors set to redraw India's global growth map

Indian companies could achieve disproportionate growth through distinctly Indian capabilities in nine transformative sectors in the global arena, which could collectively yield between $588 billion and $738 billion in revenues by 2030, according to estimates by McKinsey & Company. That represents a three and a half fold increase over 2023, which was pegged at between $164-206 billion.

This engine of growth is expected to come from nine sectors: e-commerce, semiconductor, Cloud services, cybersecurity, electric vehicle and battery, artificial intelligence (AI) software and services, space, nuclear fission, and robotics. The sectors were chosen based on either patent activity being twice the median