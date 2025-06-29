Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Macroeconomic data, US tariff news likely to drive markets this week

Macroeconomic data, US tariff news likely to drive markets this week

Trading activity of foreign investors and crude oil prices would also remain in the limelight during the week, experts noted

Stock market

This week brings a series of important economic data releases from India and the United States, which are likely to influence market sentiment. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock market investors would track macroeconomic data announcements such as industrial production, US tariff related developments and other global trends this week, which may influence sentiment, analysts said.

Trading activity of foreign investors and crude oil prices would also remain in the limelight during the week, experts noted.

"This week brings a series of important economic data releases from India and the United States, which are likely to influence market sentiment and central bank outlooks. In India, the week begins on June 30 with the release of Industrial Production (YoY) for May.

"On July 1, attention will turn to the manufacturing PMI for June, which reflects the health of India's industrial sector and order inflows. This will be followed by the services PMI on July 3," according to Bajaj Broking Research. 

 

Equity benchmarks staged a sharp rally last week helped by easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a steep decline in crude oil prices. Last week, the BSE benchmark surged 1,650.73 points or 2 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 525.4 points or 2 per cent.

Also Read

markets

Sensex reclaims 84K level for first time since October, nears peak

HDB Financial

HDB Financial IPO subscribed 17x on strong institutional demand

cement, cement sector

UltraTech, JK Lakshmi, Shree Cement, ACC rally up to 6% on positive outlook

TVS Motor Philippines

TVS Motor hits new peak, surpasses Sep 2024 high; is it good time to buy?

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

KK Modi Group stock surges 10% today, zooms 118% in 5 months. Do you own?

"As the first quarter earnings season draws near, investors are turning their focus to corporate results for early indications of growth trends. There is also heightened anticipation around trade agreements that the United States is expected to finalize with major global partners in the coming week.

"In addition, market participants are closely watching key economic indicators such as the United States non-farm payroll and unemployment figures, along with India's industrial production data, to gauge the strength and trajectory of the economic recovery both domestically and internationally," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Stock markets rallied for the fourth trading sessions till Friday. In the past four trading days, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 2,162.11 points or 2.64 per cent and the NSE Nifty climbed 665.9 points or 2.66 per cent.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said, "We expect the market to witness a steady uptrend, supported by improving institutional inflows, prospects of a US-India trade deal..."  "Domestically, high-frequency data such as IIP and PMI figures will be in focus, along with monsoon progress and FII activity, to gauge short-term market trends," Ajit Mishra SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiummarket, stock markets, finance, mutual fund, SIP

Equity, hybrid funds dominate small town mutual fund flows: Icra Analytics

Sebi

Pump & dump stock 'scam': Sebi seizes 'incrimating evidence' in search ops

Premiumauto components, auto sector

Auto component sector: Listed bearings makers have a strong outlook

Premiuminsurers, insurance

Better policy mix drives the growth for the private life insurers

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi streamlines minimum information rules for RPTs from September

Topics : stock market trading stock market rally Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon