Multi Commodity Exchange rallies 6% on strong Q3; check key details inside

MCX share price today: Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) shares rallied up to 6.38 per cent to hit an intraday high of 2,428.30 per share on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

Around 12:30 PM, MCX shares were trading 4.97 per cent higher at 2,396.20 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.12 per cent higher at 81,639.28 levels.

Why did MCX share price rise today?

MCX share price moved higher on Tuesday after the exchange reported strong financial performance for the December quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26).

In Q3FY26, MCX’s consolidated revenue from operations jumped to ₹666 crore, marking a robust 121 per cent increase compared with the same quarter last year. Ebitda surged 144 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹527 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) rose 151 per cent to ₹401 crore . The sharp improvement was supported by a significant rise in trading activity, with average daily turnover (ADT) in futures and options climbing to ₹7,50,136 crore during the quarter.

The strong momentum was also visible in the nine-month period ended FY26. For 9M FY26, MCX reported revenue from operations of ₹1,413 crore, up 72 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda grew 87 per cent to ₹1,071 crore, while PAT increased 89 per cent to ₹802 crore, underscoring sustained growth in volumes and earnings.

Praveena Rai, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of MCX said, “It gives me great pleasure to share our results for Q3 of FY 2026. This quarter’s results underscore our continued momentum and deepening participation across segments. Guided by the highest level of governance and compliance, we are enhancing product breadth and operational readiness for growth, delivering value to hedgers, investors and members while shaping the future of commodity derivatives”.

Apart from that, on the business front, average daily turnover of futures and options in Q3FY26 rose sharply by 224 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,50,136 crore, from ₹2,31,821 crore in the year-ago period.

The bullion segment continued to drive volumes, with its share in ADT rising to 69 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), aided by the launch of new products such as Gold Mini and Gold Ten futures.

MCX also expanded its offerings by launching monthly options contracts on the MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index (MCX BULLDEX), covering both gold and silver, effective October 2025.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. is India’s leading commodity derivatives exchange and the world’s largest commodity options exchange, according to FIA (2024).

Operational since 2003, MCX commands around 98 per cent market share in terms of the value of commodity futures contracts traded in FY25. With a pan-India presence, the exchange provides a robust platform for price discovery and risk management across bullion, energy, metals, agri commodities, and sectoral commodity indices, supported by strategic alliances with domestic and international exchanges and trade bodies.