Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 12:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Multi Commodity Exchange rallies 6% on strong Q3; check key details inside

Multi Commodity Exchange rallies 6% on strong Q3; check key details inside

MCX share price moved higher on Tuesday after the exchange reported strong financial performance for the December quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26).

MCX share price today

In Q3FY26, MCX’s consolidated revenue from operations jumped to ₹666 crore, marking a robust 121 per cent increase compared with the same quarter last year.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 12:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

MCX share price today: Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) shares rallied up to 6.38 per cent to hit an intraday high of 2,428.30 per share on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.
 
Around 12:30 PM, MCX shares were trading 4.97 per cent higher at 2,396.20 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.12 per cent higher at 81,639.28 levels.
 

Why did MCX share price rise today?

 
MCX share price moved higher on Tuesday after the exchange reported strong financial performance for the December quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26). 
 
In Q3FY26, MCX’s consolidated revenue from operations jumped to ₹666 crore, marking a robust 121 per cent increase compared with the same quarter last year. Ebitda surged 144 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹527 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) rose 151 per cent to ₹401 crore. The sharp improvement was supported by a significant rise in trading activity, with average daily turnover (ADT) in futures and options climbing to ₹7,50,136 crore during the quarter.
 
 
The strong momentum was also visible in the nine-month period ended FY26. For 9M FY26, MCX reported revenue from operations of ₹1,413 crore, up 72 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda grew 87 per cent to ₹1,071 crore, while PAT increased 89 per cent to ₹802 crore, underscoring sustained growth in volumes and earnings.

Also Read

Highway Infrastructure share price

Here's why Highway Infrastructure share price rose 7% in trade on Jan 27

Adani Enterprises share price in focus

Adani Enterprises shares jump 6% on multiple triggers; group stocks rebound

DCB Bank share price surged to six-year high on January 27,2026

DCB Bank jumps over 8% to 6-year high as Q3 net profit rises 22%

nifty, nifty today, nifty 50, share market, nifty50, market today, nifty 50 today, nifty 50 share price, nifty outlook, nifty trading strategies, nifty technicl charts

ITC, Cipla, Syngene, Dixon, IEX among 69 BSE 500 at 52-week lows on Tuesday

Onesource pharma specialty share price, q3 results

Onesource Specialty Pharma tanks 18% on weak Q3; what should investors do?

 
Praveena Rai, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of MCX said, “It gives me great pleasure to share our results for Q3 of FY 2026. This quarter’s results underscore our continued momentum and deepening participation across segments. Guided by the highest level of governance and compliance, we are enhancing product breadth and operational readiness for growth, delivering value to hedgers, investors and members while shaping the future of commodity derivatives”.
 
Apart from that, on the business front, average daily turnover of futures and options in Q3FY26 rose sharply by 224 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,50,136 crore, from ₹2,31,821 crore in the year-ago period. 
 
The bullion segment continued to drive volumes, with its share in ADT rising to 69 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), aided by the launch of new products such as Gold Mini and Gold Ten futures. 
 
MCX also expanded its offerings by launching monthly options contracts on the MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index (MCX BULLDEX), covering both gold and silver, effective October 2025.
 
The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. is India’s leading commodity derivatives exchange and the world’s largest commodity options exchange, according to FIA (2024). 
 
Operational since 2003, MCX commands around 98 per cent market share in terms of the value of commodity futures contracts traded in FY25. With a pan-India presence, the exchange provides a robust platform for price discovery and risk management across bullion, energy, metals, agri commodities, and sectoral commodity indices, supported by strategic alliances with domestic and international exchanges and trade bodies.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, January 27, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile in trade; metals outshine; India signs trade deal with EU

Sona BLW

Sona BLW Precision jumps 6% post Q3 results; what should investors do?

Shriram Finance share price in focus

Shriram Finance shares drop after Q3 profit slips 22% YoY; outlook here

Paytm q3 results preview

Paytm Q3 preview: Revenue may rise 6% QoQ; opex control to aid profit

Karur Vysya Bank

Karur Vysya Bank shares hit record high, soars 10% as Q3 profit jumps

Topics : MCX Multi Commodity Exchange commodity trading BSE Sensex Nifty50 BSE NSE Indian equities Trading volumes Markets News Buzzing stocks MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayStocks to Buy TodayQ3 Result TodayDelhi weather TodayIMD Weather Update TodayBank Holiday TodayApple AirtagBudget 2026