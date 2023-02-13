JUST IN
Adani Enterprises Q3 results tomorrow: Know about its past performance here
Adani Enterprises Q3 results tomorrow: Know about its past performance here

Adani Enterprises has been in the spotlight since January 24 when the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research released a report stating that its shares are overvalued

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg

Adani Group's flagship company, Adani Enterprises, will release its financial results for the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY23) on February 14. In the previous quarter, Q2FY23, the company recorded a net profit of Rs 469.20 crore.

The company has been in the spotlight since January 24 when the US-based short-seller and market research firm Hindenburg Research released a report stating that the conglomerate's shares are overvalued. It added that the group has manipulated the stock price by up to 85 per cent.

Since then, the valuation of Adani Enterprises has nearly halved. The share price has fallen from over Rs 3,400 per share on January 24 to below Rs 1,700 on Monday. Other companies in the Adani Group like Adani Green, Adani Wilmar and Adani Total Gas have also lost a significant part of their valuation.

As a result, the Adani Group also had to call off its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO). It has also issued clarifications stating that the claims made by the Hindenburg Research are false and "mischievous". The promoters of the company, on February 6, also prepaid loans worth $1.1 billion or Rs 9,200 crore in light of the "recent market volatility and in continuation of the promoters' commitment to reducing the overall promoter leverage backed by Adani listed company shares".

In the last three quarters, the company has shown an increase in its net standalone profit. From a loss of Rs 36.46 crore in Q3FY22, the company recorded a profit of Rs 226.7 crore in Q4FY22. In the next quarter, Q1FY23, the net profit rose to Rs 442.94 crore. In Q2FY23, the net profit rose at a slower pace to Rs 469.20 crore.

The main reason for the jump in profit was the increasing net sales. From Rs 8,059 crore in Q3FY22, the sales rose to Rs 8,807.88 crore in Q4FY22. In Q1FY23, this jumped almost 2.5 times to Rs 20,318.47 crore. In the previous quarter, Q2FY23, the net sales were Rs 22,136.67 crore.

A Bloomberg report earlier on Monday suggested that the group has halved its revenue growth target for the next year and it plans to hold off fresh capital expenditure. Now, it will aim for revenue growth of 15 per cent to 20 per cent for at least the next financial year. Earlier, it was set at 40 per cent.

Another report by Reuters said that market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will update the finance ministry this week on its investigation into the Adani Group's withdrawn Rs 20,000 crore FPO. The board of the (Sebi) is scheduled to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 15.

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 16:19 IST

