Home / Markets / News / Adani Ports breaks below this key indicator after nearly 4 months; details

Adani Ports breaks below this key indicator after nearly 4 months; details

Similarly, ICICI Bank and Asahi India too registered a close below the Supertrend line indicator on Monday.

Breakdown stocks? Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Asahi India closed below the Supertrend line indicator on charts on Monday, December 29.

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Ports has declined over 4 per cent thus far in December 2025. In the process, this Adani group stock has slipped below the key short-term moving averages - the 20-day moving average (20-DMA) and the 50-DMA.  Further, the daily chart shows that Adani Ports share price has dipped below the key Supertrend line indicator for the first time in nearly four months. Following a positive breakout on September 10, 2025, Adani Ports closed the Supertrend line indicator for the first time on Monday December 29, 2025. 

Significance of the Supertrend line indicator

  The Supertrend line indicator is a commonly used tool in technical analysis that helps in identifying a potential change in trend. The Supertrend is based on the Average True Range (ATR), moving averages and volatility.  In general, a breakout (close) below the Supertrend line indicator signals a change of trend from 'positive' to 'negative' and vice versa in case of an upside breakout. 

Stocks that closed below Supertrend indicator on Monday

  Apart from Adani Ports, a technical scan on the Nifty 500 stocks reveal that index (Nifty, Sensex) heavyweight ICICI Bank and Asahi India Glass also closed below the Supertrend line indicator yesterday.  Here's a look at all 3 stock charts: 

Adani Ports

Last close: ₹1,454 
 
 
  The above chart also shows that the stock is seen trading below the short-term moving averages - the 20-DMA and the 50-DMA, which stand at ₹1,499 and ₹1,483, respectively. 

ICICI Bank

Last close: ₹1,343 
 
  The stock has closed below the Supertrend line indicator for the first time since November 13, 2025, shows the above daily chart. 

Asahi India Glass

Last close: ₹964 
 
  Asahi India stock has closed below the Supertrend indicator for the first-time since April 11, 2025. In the interim period, the stock has rallied nearly 75 per cent to a high of ₹1,073 earlier this month, shows the daily chart. 

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

