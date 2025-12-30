Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Asian shares pulled lower by tech, silver and gold steady after sell-off

Asian shares pulled lower by tech, silver and gold steady after sell-off

On Tuesday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.1 per cent but was set for an annual gain of 26.7 per cent, its best performance since 2017

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Japan's Nikkei eased 0.2 per cent but was also up 26 per cent for the year | REUTERS

Reuters SYDNEY, Dec 30
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Asian shares slipped on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street's tech slump, while silver and gold steadied after a sharp pullback from record highs took some froth off the precious metals' incredible rally.

Oil prices held most of their ‍overnight gains as Russia accused Ukraine of attacking President ​Vladimir Putin's residence. While Moscow provided no evidence for its claims, it nevertheless represents a setback for US efforts to broker a peace deal.

Also adding to global geopolitical tensions, China launched 10 hours of live-firing exercises around Taiwan on Tuesday.

Liquidity across most markets is thin in a holiday-shortened week, leading to sharp and volatile price swings.

 

The big mover overnight was silver, which slumped 8.7 per cent in the biggest one-day fall since August 2020, clearing some froth in a parabolic rally that had been looking increasingly divorced from reality.

The metal bounced 1.7 per cent on Tuesday to $73.46 ​per ounce, having hit as high as $83.62 just a day ago. It is still up a staggering 150 per cent for the year.

The sharp reversal brought gold and other precious metals with it. The yellow metal lost 4.4 per cent overnight but was last up 0.6 per cent at $4,356 per ounce.

Tony Sycamore, analyst at IG in Sydney, said the gap higher in silver prices at Monday's open was likely to do with stop losses, price action and panic buying as well as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange raising margin requirements.

"This is a generational bubble," said Sycamore. "And I'm not going to say that the bubble burst overnight, but... if you see a sell-off like you do, it's going to temper at least some of the enthusiasm in those markets over the coming session. So for me, it's a much needed cooling-off."

On Tuesday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.1 per cent but was set for an annual gain of 26.7 per cent, its best performance since 2017.

Japan's Nikkei eased 0.2 per cent but was also up 26 per cent for the year.

Taiwanese shares lost 0.7 per cent and China's blue chips fell 0.3 per cent after Beijing's live-firing exercises around Taiwan.

Overnight, Wall Street finished lower as heavyweight technology stocks retreated from last week's gains. Still, US stocks were on course to end 2025 near record highs, having notched double-digit gains in ‌a tumultuous year dominated by tariff wars, central bank policy and ​simmering geopolitical tensions.

US stock futures were little changed in Asia. Both EURO STOXX 50 futures and FTSE futures were also flat.

Yen firms, Australian dollar falls

In the currency markets, the US dollar was steady ahead of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting which is expected to showcase a divided central bank unsure of the policy path next year. It is on track for an annual decline of almost 10 per cent, its ‍steepest in eight years.

The dollar held at 156 yen, having lost 0.3 per cent overnight to mark a fifth decline in six sessions. The yen is now some distance away from the 158-160 range that could trigger intervention from Japanese authorities.

The Australian dollar was notably ‍weaker as ‌commodities prices slumped. ​It was last steady at $0.6698, having retreated from its 2025 peak of $0.6727 hit just on Monday.

Treasury ‍yields were a little lower on Tuesday. Two-year yields slipped 1 basis point to 3.4524 per cent, down for a fourth straight session, while the ‍10-year ‍yield also eased 1 bp ‌to 4.1082 per cent.

Oil prices slipped a little on Tuesday after gaining over 2 per cent overnight. Brent crude futures eased 0.5 per cent to $61.63 a barrel, having jumped 2.1 per cent on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

