Aditya Birla Fashion drops over 8%, hits 4-year low after large trades

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail share price today

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited share price today dropped over 8 per cent to the lowest level in more than four years following multiple large trades.

In the last 12 months, the stock has declined 76.52 per cent, compared to an 8.97 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail share price was trading 7.66 per cent down at ₹66.38 as of 9:57 AM, as compared to 0.52 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail share price fall today?

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited share price slumped on Tuesday after nearly 5.47 per cent equity changed hands in multiple block deals on the counter.

According to data on Bloomberg, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail's 5.47 per cent or 6.68 million shares were traded on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) through multiple block trade at the price range of ₹68.05–₹68.41.

There is no data about sellers and buyers available as of now.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has a total of 122.02 trillion shares outstanding as of September 2025, according to data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Out of the total outstanding shares, Promoters and Promoter Group hold 46.61 per cent, Public holds 53.04 per cent, and Others hold 0.35 per cent, as per data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Meanwhile, CNBC TV18 reported on Monday that an institutional investor intended to sell up to 3 per cent of stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail through a block deal at a floor price of ₹106.14. The offer size was reported to be $43 million.

ABFRL Financials

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail reported a wider loss of ₹295 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY26), compared to ₹116 crore net loss reported in the same quarter a year ago.

Meanwhile, its topline grew 13 per cent on year to ₹1,982 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2FY26) from ₹1,761 crore in Q2FY25. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 7 per cent on year to ₹116 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹108 crore in the corresponding period of previous financial year. Ebitda margin was at 5.9 per cent versus 6.2 per cent a year ago.