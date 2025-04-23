Stock market: Sensex, Nifty post longest winning streak in seven months

Indian equities extended gains on Wednesday, with benchmark indices marking their longest winning streak in seven months, driven by optimism over easing US–China trade tensions and a rally in information technology (IT) stocks.
Sentiment was further buoyed by US President Donald Trump’s reassurance on Tuesday that he does not plan to dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
The Sensex reclaimed the 80,000 mark for the first time since December 18, 2023, closing at 80,117—a gain of 521 points (0.6 per cent). The Nifty rose 162 points (0.7 per cent) to settle at 24,329.
Both indices recorded a seven-day winning streak, their longest since August 20–September 2, 2024. Over this period, the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms surged by Rs 36.7 trillion, reaching Rs 430.5 trillion.
IT stocks spearheaded Wednesday’s rally, with Infosys climbing 3.7 per cent, HCL Technologies soaring 7.7 per cent, and TCS advancing 2.8 per cent. The sector’s outperformance followed HCL Technologies’ revised revenue guidance, which projected constant-currency growth of 2–5 per cent for the year. Though lower than historical forecasts, this outlook surpassed Infosys’ estimated 0–3 per cent range. The Nifty IT index surged 4.3 per cent, its sharpest single-day gain since July 12, 2023. Meanwhile, banking stocks saw some profit-taking after a seven-day, 11 per cent jump, with the Nifty Bank index ending 0.5 per cent lower.
Investor sentiment also drew strength from President Trump’s remarks signalling a softer stance on China. He emphasised intentions to reduce tariffs “substantially, if not to zero,” contingent on a trade deal.
Additionally, Trump quelled speculation about replacing Fed Chair Powell, easing concerns sparked by his earlier social media posts criticising the central bank.
The dollar index edged up 0.19 per cent to 99.1, while the 10-year US Treasury yield settled at 4.29 per cent. Gold prices dipped 1.4 per cent to $1,832.1 per ounce as equities and bonds rallied.
Siddhartha Khemka, head of research at Motilal Oswal Wealth Management, said, “Sector-specific momentum will intensify as the Q4 earnings season progresses. Continued domestic optimism and global trade developments should sustain market upside.”
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth Rs 3,333 crore, while domestic institutions offloaded Rs 1,235 crore.
Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, cautioned, “Mixed Q4 results, rising crude prices, and recent market outperformance may trigger near-term consolidation.”
Market breadth remained positive, with 2,028 advancing stocks outpacing 1,949 decliners.