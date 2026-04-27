Analysts trim India Inc’s FY27 earnings forecast amid West Asia war

Analysts have started to trim fiscal 2026-27 (FY27) earnings growth forecasts for India Inc. amid firm crude oil prices that continue to rule above $100 a barrel (bbl).

The rise in crude oil and gas prices as a result of West Asia conflict, they said, are not fully priced in and are likely to dent the financial performance of India Inc. in the next couple of quarters. This in turn, they feel, will dent the overall FY27 numbers.

Before the conflict, Andrew Holland, head – new asset class, Nippon India Asset Management, for instance, expected around 10–12 per cent earnings growth, with potential upside into FY26–27.

ALSO READ: JPMorgan downgrades India to 'neutral' on valuations, earnings risks “If the situation (in West Asia) resolves quickly, there might be a one-quarter blip, but we should return to that 10–12 per cent trajectory. If it drags on, earnings growth expectations could be revised down to around 6–10 per cent,” he said.

The combined net profits (adjusted for exceptional gains & losses) of 141 companies that announced their results for the March 2026 quarter (Q4-FY26) till end of the last week were up 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), growing at the fastest pace in the last 10 quarters, showed a Business Standard analysis. READ IT HERE

The companies’ net profits (adjusted for exceptional gains & losses) were up 1.7 per cent in Q4FY25 and increased 8.6 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY26.

Oil price forecast

Crude oil prices, meanwhile, continue to trade around $107/bbl, rising nearly 2 per cent on Monday amid stalled peace talks between the US and Iran. US President Donald Trump on Saturday cancelled a planned trip to Pakistan by his envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

ALSO READ: Crude oil cushion shrinks as supply fault lines deepen amid West Asia war Oil prices, Holland said, could remain elevated—possibly $90–100/bbl—depending on whether the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted. "There are too many moving parts for a definitive answer right now. If the Strait reopens, oil prices could fall quickly. But the impact on earnings will take time to reflect, likely affecting one quarter before normalizing," he said.

Those at JP Morgan, too, have flagged risks to corporate earnings growth in FY27 in the backdrop of the West Asia conflict, and expects supply disruptions and elevated costs to persist for a few months, despite the ceasefire with normalization of energy flows likely to take another three to four months.

JP Morgan estimates JP Morgan has revised down its FY27 earnings estimates by 2-10 per cent on a weighted-average basis over the last few weeks across sectors such as Consumer, Auto, Financials and oil marketing companies (OMCs).

“Challenges will manifest across sectors in various ways, including direct consumption impacts, margin compression, operational disruption and second-order effects. We cut our CY26/27 MSCI India earnings growth forecasts by 2 per cent / 1 per cent, to 11 per cent / 13 per cent,” wrote Rajiv Batra of JP Morgan in a recent note.

Besides crude oil and natural gas prices, another monitorable over the next few months, according to analysts is the rupee-dollar equation. India’s earnings are partly export-driven—sectors like pharma, information technology (IT), metals, and autos benefit from a weaker rupee.

“For overall FY27 we were looking at Nifty EPS (earnings per share) growth 15 per cent before the West Asia war started. My preliminary view is that it may come down to 7-8 per cent if the war continues and oil prices stay elevated for a few more months. The impact may be felt across automobiles, oil and gas, airlines sectors,” said Bino Pathiparampil, head of research at Elara Capital.