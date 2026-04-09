Apollo Micro Systems shares rally 14% on limpet mine blast trials updates

Apollo Micro Systems Share Price: Shares of Apollo Micro Systems saw strong buying interest on Thursday, April 9, after the aerospace and defence sector player announced the successful completion of blast trials for limpet mines.

That said, the company’s stock has delivered a return of 122 per cent in the last one year, according to NSE data. Following the development, the stock price climbed as much as 14.49 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹238.20 per share on the NSE. In the past one week, the stock has surged 20 per cent on the bourses. Apollo Micro Systems shares , however, remain 27 per cent below their 52-week high of ₹568.7 per share, touched on September 17, 2025, on the NSE.That said, the company’s stock has delivered a return of 122 per cent in the last one year, according to NSE data.

Although the counter pared some gains, investor interest remained firm. At 12:38 PM, shares of Apollo Micro Systems were trading at ₹236.73 apiece, up 13.79 per cent from the previous close of ₹208.05 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 was at 23,858, down 139 points or 0.58 per cent.

At the current levels, Apollo Micro Systems’ earnings per share (EPS) for the trailing twelve months stood at 1.64 on a standalone basis and 2.37 on a consolidated basis, while cash EPS (CEPS) was 2.16 and 2.91, respectively. The price-to-earnings (PE) ratio was 141.77 for standalone figures and 98.25 on a consolidated basis. The company’s return on equity (ROE) was 10.20, and its price-to-book (PB) ratio stood at 14.42, according to BSE. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERs NSE During the session, around 27.5 million equity shares of Apollo Micro Systems, estimated to be worth ₹630 crore, changed hands across the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹8,326.70 crore on the NSE.At the current levels, Apollo Micro Systems’ earnings per share (EPS) for the trailing twelve months stood at 1.64 on a standalone basis and 2.37 on a consolidated basis, while cash EPS (CEPS) was 2.16 and 2.91, respectively. The price-to-earnings (PE) ratio was 141.77 for standalone figures and 98.25 on a consolidated basis. The company’s return on equity (ROE) was 10.20, and its price-to-book (PB) ratio stood at 14.42, according to BSE.

Apollo Micro Systems completes underwater mine trials

The northward movement in Apollo Micro Systems’ share price came after the company, in an exchange filing, announced that it has successfully completed blast trials for limpet mines.

Notably, these limpet mines are diver-carried and used in naval defence. Apollo Micro Systems has become the only Indian company to successfully develop this product for the Indian Navy.

“This is a remarkable milestone for the company, positioning it to be a provider of the complete spectrum of underwater mines, from shallow waters and deep waters to limpet mine categories, building its strengths in underwater electronic warfare systems,” the company said in the exchange filing.