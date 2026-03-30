3 stocks to buy: Apollo Pipe, Aster DM, NLC India show technical breakouts

APOLLO PIPE

Buy APOLLOPIPE in Cash @ 428 SL @ 405 TGT @ 470

APOLLO PIPE share price has entered a strong momentum phase following a decisive breakout from its prior consolidation range near 400 levels, with price rallying sharply to form a new short-term high. The move is backed by strong bullish candles, indicating aggressive buying interest.

Post this rally, the stock is holding firm near higher levels instead of witnessing a sharp pullback, which reflects underlying strength and continued accumulation. The price action suggests that buyers are comfortable entering even at elevated zones. The short-term moving averages have turned upward and are well below the current price, highlighting a sustained uptrend. Minor dips are being bought into, reinforcing the bullish sentiment.

RSI remains elevated, signalling strength without immediate signs of exhaustion. From a structural standpoint, the 405 level acts as a key support zone. Holding above this level keeps the bullish outlook intact and may lead to a move toward the 470 levels.

ASTERDM

Buy ASTERDM in Cash @ 668 SL @ 645 TGT @ 730

ASTERDM share price is currently exhibiting a recovery phase after a sharp corrective move, with price rebounding strongly from the 605-demand zone. The stock has formed a V-shaped pullback and is now stabilizing near the 668 regions, indicating buyers are stepping in on dips.

The recent price action shows a shift from distribution to consolidation, with candles tightening after volatility — a sign that the stock may be preparing for the next directional move. Short-term EMAs are being reclaimed, while the price is attempting to hold above the medium-term averages, reflecting improving strength. Notably, the stock has started forming a short-term base with higher lows after the bounce, suggesting that downside pressure is easing. RSI has cooled off from lower levels and is now moving upward toward the 58 zone, supporting a recovery bias.

On the structure front, 645 acts as an immediate support level, coinciding with recent pullback lows and EMA confluence. As long as this level is protected, the stock can gradually move toward the previous supply zone near 730 levels.

NLCINDIA

Buy NLCINDIA in Cash @ 270.5 SL @ 258 TGT @ 292

NLC INDIA share price has been gradually transitioning from a sideways consolidation into a mild uptrend, with price action tightening before a recent breakout above the 265 zone. The stock is now inching higher with a series of small bullish candles, indicating steady demand rather than aggressive buying.

The moving averages are beginning to align positively, with price sustaining above short-term EMAs while the longer-term averages are flattening out — a sign of trend stabilization after a choppy phase. The recent higher low formation near the 252 region reinforces the shift in short-term structure. Volume activity has picked up during upward moves, hinting at accumulation on rises rather than distribution.