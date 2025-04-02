Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / ATC Energies shares list at 9% discount, misses IPO GMP estimates

ATC Energies shares list at 9% discount, misses IPO GMP estimates

ATC Energies was a book-built issue of ₹63.76 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 4.32 million equity shares and OFS of 1.08 million shares aggregating to ₹12.74 crore

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Representational image

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of battery maker ATC Energies made a negative debut on the NSE SME platform on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. The company's stock listed at ₹107 per share on the NSE Emerge, down over 9.3 per cent from the issue price of ₹118 per share.
 
The listing of ATC Energies was below the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of ATC Energies were trading at ₹122 per share in the grey market, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets. 
 
ATC Energies IPO details
ATC Energies was a book-built issue of ₹63.76 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 4.32 million equity shares, and offer for sale (OFS) of 1.08 million shares aggregating to ₹12.74 crore.  
 
 
ATC Energies was available for subscription from Tuesday, March 25, 2025, till Thursday, March 27, 2025, at a price band of ₹112-118 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares. 

Also Read

Premiumshare market, trading

Uttar Pradesh is top state in terms of new investor registrations on NSE

Premiummarkets

FPIs net sellers in 3 of past 5 financial years even as DIIs buy big

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

FIIs, DIIs, Retail: Find out who holds most bullish, bearish bets in F&O

ipo market listing share market

Missed the IPO bus? Time to buy selectively for the long-term, say analysts

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian stocks rise as easing tariff outlook boosts risk appetite; dollar up

 
The SME IPO received a muted response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by only 1.61 times. Retail investors led the demand and oversubscribed the portion reserved for them by 2.49 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed for 1.38 times the reserved quota, and non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed for 0.81 times. 
 
The basis of the allotment of company's shares was finalised on Friday, March 28, 2025. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company aims to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for repayment and /or prepayment, in full, of the borrowing availed by the company to purchase its Noida factory including land and building. In addition, the company plans to use the proceeds to fund the capital expenditure requirement towards refurbishment, civil and upgradation works at its Noida factory, and the capital expenditure requirement towards IT upgradation at its Noida factory, Vasai factory and registered office. The remaining funds will be used to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
 
About ATC Energies
Incorporated in 2020, ATC Energies System manufactures lithium and li-ion batteries. With factories in Vasai, Thane, and Noida (NCR), the company used advanced technology and quality testing infrastructure over a combined area of 3,160 sq. mt. Initially supplying mini batteries for the banking industry, ATC Energies has expanded its product range to include batteries of all sizes for various industries. 

More From This Section

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock market strategy: Where to invest amid tariff fears, or stay in cash?

stock market trading

Godawari Power slips 2% on suspending ops at Boria Tibu iron ore mines

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 300 pts higher at 76,350; Nifty at 23,240; financials, auto gain

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO listing

Shri Ahimsa Naturals post solid debut, shares list at 18% premium

IPO

Retaggio Industries IPO ends today; subscription crosses 1x, GMP flat

Topics : Stock Market share market NSE NSE SME platform SME IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon