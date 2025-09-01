Monday, September 01, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Premier Energies shares rise 3% as subsidiaries bag orders worth ₹2,703 cr

Premier Energies shares rise 3% as subsidiaries bag orders worth ₹2,703 cr

At 10:00 AM, Premier Energies share price was trading 2.26 per cent higher at ₹1,015.65 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.49 per cent higher at 80,198.64 levels.

Premier Energies, founded in 1995 by Surender Saluja and now led by his son Chiranjeev, is one of India’s leading integrated solar PV manufacturers.

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Premier Energies share price: Solar energy company Premier Energies shares were in focus on Monday, September 1, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 2.91 per cent to an intraday high of ₹1,022.20 per share.
 
At 10:00 AM, Premier Energies share price was trading 2.26 per cent higher at ₹1,015.65 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.49 per cent higher at 80,198.64 levels.
 

Why did Premier Energies share price rise today?

 
Premier Energies share price rose after the company announced that its subsidiaries, Premier Energies Photovoltaic Private Limited, Premier Energies Global Environment Private Limited and Premier Energies International Private Limited have collectively received and accepted orders worth ₹2,703 crore from both new and existing customers.
 
 
In an exchange filing, Premier Energies said, “ We hereby inform you that Premier Energies Photovoltaic Private Limited, Premier Energies Global Environment Private Limited and Premier Energies International Private Limited—Subsidiaries of the Premier Energies Limited have collectively received and accepted orders totalling ₹2,703 Crore from both new and existing customers.”
 
The orders pertain to the supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and cells, with an aggregate capacity commitment of 2,059 MW. The orders will be executed in the FY 2026 and 2027, the company said.  Check: Vikran Engineering IPO Allotment Status

Premier Energies Q1 results

 
Premier Energies reported a 55.3 per cent Y-o-Y jump in net profit to ₹307.79 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared with ₹198.16 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25). Revenue rose 9.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,820.74 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹1,657.37 crore in the same quarter last year.
 

About Premier Energies

 
Premier Energies, founded in 1995 by Surender Saluja and now led by his son Chiranjeev, is one of India’s leading integrated solar PV manufacturers. Backed by private equity firm GEF Capital Partners, the company has established itself as a key player in the country’s renewable energy sector. 
 
Headquartered in Telangana, Premier Energies operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and is credited with introducing advanced technologies, including India’s first locally manufactured TOPCon solar cells. It is currently the second-largest integrated manufacturer of solar cells and modules in the country.
 
The company’s offerings span across high-efficiency M10 wafer-sized solar cells, a diverse range of monofacial and bifacial solar modules, as well as Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) solutions and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services for solar projects. With its focus on innovation and quality, including the production of bifacial dual glass modules, Premier Energies continues to strengthen its market position as a trusted partner for India’s clean energy transition.
 

