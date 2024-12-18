Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / 63 Moons extends rally on one-time settlement with NIF; zooms 66% in 1 mth

63 Moons extends rally on one-time settlement with NIF; zooms 66% in 1 mth

The stock hit a multi-year high of Rs 990.35, and skyrocketed 181 per cent from level of Rs 352 on October 8 on the BSE

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of 63 Moons Technologies hit a multi-year high of Rs 990.35, as they locked in upper circuit of 5 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. 
 
The stock locked in upper circuit for the third straight day after the company’s board on Sunday, December 15, approved the one-time settlement (OTS) of Rs 1,950 crore as proposed by NSEL Investors Forum (NIF).
 
The counter has seen huge trading activity, with average volumes jumping over three-fold. Till 11:40 AM, a combined 1.96 million shares had changed hands and there are pending buy orders for around 90,000 shares on the NSE and BSE.
 
 
The stock of the smallcap company is trading at its highest level since February 2013. It had hit an all-time high of Rs 3,048 on June 29, 2007. In one month, the market price of 63 Moons Technologies has zoomed 66 per cent, as compared to the 3.8 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Since October 8, it has skyrocketed 181 per cent from the level of Rs 352 on the BSE.
 
The company said that the OTS will entail the closure of certain legal proceedings, among other things, against the company, while assigning all claims/ rights of the traders of NSEL to the company so as to claim recoveries from the defaulters and others, whether through decrees or liquidation of attached assets.
 
63 Moons Technologies, in an exchange filing, said it has received a communication on December 13, from NIF, an association representing a large number of claimants (traders), who traded on the Exchange platform of National Spot Exchange Ltd. (NSEL). 

More From This Section

IPO

Hamps Bio IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, and listing schedule

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 350 pts lower at 80,300; Nifty at 24,250; Financials fall 1%, Pharma gains

equity trading volumes, share market

Edelweiss Financial rises 3% as RBI lifts ban on two Edelweiss Group cos

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, MTNL

MTNL shares spurt 6% after Care Ratings upgrades long-term debt rating

Honeywell

After a 2,261% rally, this midcap stock is seen testing key 10-year support

 
NIF has informed that the OTS proposal was put to a vote before the traders and their response has been overwhelming. From the participation, it is evident that a majority of the unpaid claimants in number and maximum in value have voted in favour of the OTS proposal, which is more than sufficiently qualifying to proceed legally and file the settlement scheme before the appropriate judicial forum, the company said.
 
63 Moons Technologies has been a leading player in the technological advancements in the fintech space, providing the necessary support of critical technologies for multi-asset class exchanges, among the other segments. The company's Exchange Technology division continues to serve Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd. It is also exploring opportunities around the technology skills that it has so that the existing team can be leveraged for better revenue realisation in the coming times, the company said in its FY24 annual report.

Also Read

share market

Here's why CDSL share dropped in trade on December 18; details here

Tata Motors

Tata Motors slips 2% amid heavy volume; 5.39 mn shares change hands on NSE

pharma

This smallcap pharma stock zoomed 85% within 6 weeks on strong earnings

Pharma, medicine, drugs, Pharmaceuticals

Supriya Lifesciences jumps 6% after co expands capacity at API unit

Alkem labs, Alkem logo

Alkem Laboratories rises 3% in trade; What is driving this pharma stock

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends 63 moons technologies 63 moons S&P BSE Sensex Markets Sensex Nifty sensex nifty NSE Nifty Nifty50 Nifty 50 BSE NSE BSE NSE equity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon