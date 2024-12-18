Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Tata Motors slips 2% amid heavy volume; 5.39 mn shares change hands on NSE

On BSE, 0.26 million shares changed hands, while on NSE, 5.39 million shares were traded

Tata Motors

Tata Motors

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors shares slipped 2.5 per cent in Wednesday's trade, logging an intraday low at Rs 759.1 per share on NSE amid heavy volume. On NSE, 5.39 million shares were traded, while on BSE, 0.26 million shares changed hands.
 
Around 10:14 AM, Tata Motors share price was down 2.07 per cent at Rs 763.25 per share on NSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.16 per cent at 80,816.85. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 2,81,237.94 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,179.05 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 695.90 per share. 
 
 
Recently, Tata Motors announced a price hike of up to 2 per cent across its entire range of trucks and buses. The increase will take effect from January 1, 2025.
 
This decision comes in response to the persistent rise in input costs, which has been impacting the automobile industry. “The price increase is to offset the rise in input costs,” Tata Motors stated.
 
The company aims to offset these increased costs through the price adjustment. While the exact price increase will vary based on the specific model and variant, it will be applicable to all commercial vehicles offered by Tata Motors. 

Tata Motors stock split

Tata Motors' board in August approved the demerger of the commercial vehicle (CV) business into TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd and the merging of the passenger vehicle (PV), electric vehicle (EV), and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) businesses, along with related investments, into the existing listed entity. 
As a result of the demerger, two listed companies would be created with mirror shareholding – one housing the CV business and the other amalgamated company will house the PV, EV, and JLR businesses. The share entitlement ratio will be 1:1 – shareholders of Tata Motors will have an identical shareholding in both listed entities.

Tata Motors, a part of the renowned Tata Group, is one of India’s leading automobile manufacturers with a strong global presence. Established in 1945, the company produces a wide range of vehicles, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles (EVs). Its passenger vehicle lineup includes popular models like the Tata Nexon, Harrier, Tiago, and Altroz, while it dominates the commercial vehicle market with trucks, buses, and special-purpose vehicles. Tata Motors is also a key player in India’s EV revolution, offering models like the Nexon EV and Tigor EV. 
 
The acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in 2008 has bolstered its global footprint, making it a significant contributor to the company’s revenue. With operations in over 125 countries and manufacturing facilities across India, the UK, South Korea, and South Africa, Tata Motors continues to focus on sustainability, innovation, and advanced mobility solutions. Its commitment to electric and hybrid technologies, along with a robust R&D network, positions it as a forward-thinking leader in the automotive sector. 
 
In the past one year, Tata Motors shares have gained 6.6 per cent against Sensex's rise of 13 per cent. 

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 10:39 AM IST

