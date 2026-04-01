Aurobindo Pharma share price today

The share price of Aurobindo Pharma hit a fresh 52-week high at ₹1,355.50, as the stock rallied 4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after the company said its board will consider a buyback proposal.

The stock price of the pharmaceutical company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,330 touched on March 25, 2026. It had hit a record high of ₹1,592.55 on September 13, 2024.

In the past one month, Aurobindo has outperformed the market by soaring 11 per cent, as compared to 7.8 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock surged 14 per cent, as against 11 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

What's driving Aurobindo stock price?

Aurobindo Pharma in a forthcoming meeting of its Board of Directors shall evaluate and consider a proposal for the buyback of the company’s fully paid-up equity shares.

READ | Anand Rathi upgrades Tata Steel to 'Buy' on strong outlook; sees 24% upside “A meeting of the Board of Aurobindo Pharma will be held on Monday, April 6, 2026 to consider, inter alia, a proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto,” the company said in an exchange filing.

What is share buyback?

Share buyback or repurchase is the practice where companies decide to purchase their own share from their existing shareholders either through a tender offer or through an open market. In such a situation, the price of concerning shares is higher than the prevailing market price. Alternatively, it can be looked at as a means to reward existing shareholders other than offering timely dividends. However, company owners may have several reasons for repurchasing their stocks.

Analysts view on Aurobindo

Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza said Aurobindo Pharma is showing a strong bullish setup with price breaking out of a prolonged consolidation and descending trendline, indicating a potential trend reversal. The stock is trading above key moving averages, which are now turning supportive and signaling improving momentum.

READ | Axis Capital initiates coverage on Meesho with 'Buy'; sees 39% upside The formation of higher highs and higher lows suggests strengthening price structure. Additionally, RSI is trending above the midline, reflecting sustained buying interest. The breakout above the resistance zone further confirms bullish sentiment and opens the door for continued upside, analyst said. Kunal Kamble recommends to buy Aurobindo stock around ₹1,308 with stop loss of ₹1,203 and target price of ₹1,517 per share.

Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities have a BUY rating on Aurobindo with an updated target price of ₹1,610.

Analysts remain positive on the company with expected Revenue/EBITDA/PAT compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17/21/26 per cent over FY26–28 and believe that the stock is undervalued at 13x FY28E EPS (versus peer average of 23x PE FY28).

“In our understanding, RoIC is set to expand by ~470 bps over the next two years as the company moves to higher-RoIC segments (namely, Pen-G, biosimilars, biologics deal with Merck, Lannett acquisition, Adquey launch), paving the way for multiple expansion in the coming years,” the brokerage firm said. ============================================ Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.