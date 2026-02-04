Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Axiscades Tech hits 5% upper circuit on bagging new orders from US firms

Axiscades Tech hits 5% upper circuit on bagging new orders from US firms

Axiscades won the inaugural design and build order from two of the US' leading companies

Axiscades Technologies share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 10:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Axiscades Technologies shares hit a 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE at ₹1,234.45 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company bagged orders from two companies in the United States (US).
 
At 9:58 AM, Axiscades Technologies’ share price was trading 5 per cent higher at ₹1,234.45 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.04 per cent at 83,774.83. 
 
A day after the trade deal between India and the US was finalised, where the tariff on Indian goods was reduced to 18 per cent from 50 per cent earlier, Axiscades announced to have won the inaugural design and build order from two of the US’ leading companies. 
 
 
According to the filing, one of these companies is among the world’s leading homeland security companies, while the other is a global leader in marketing and audience engagement products. 
 
These orders build upon a longstanding partnership and signify the first “Make in India” production engagement with an initial order value of approximately 13.5 crore between these companies. 

This collaboration reinforces Axiscades' position as a trusted global engineering and manufacturing partner, enhances long-term revenue visibility, and underscores the company’s ability to capitalise on the evolving US–India strategic and industrial alignment. 
 
Axiscades is a leading, end-to-end technology, product, and solutions provider aiding the creation of innovative, sustainable, and safer products worldwide in the aerospace, defence, and ESAI domains. Headquartered in Bangalore with subsidiaries and offices worldwide, in France, Germany, Denmark, the USA, and Canada. Axiscades has a diverse team of over 3000 professionals working across 17 locations across the globe, striving to reduce the program risk and time to market.
 
The company has long term relationship with semiconductor, automotive, and hyperscaler companies, defence Forces, MoD, defence labs and PSUs, along with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Axiscades possesses deep domain experience in Weapon Systems, Avionics, Radar, Electronic Warfare, C4I2, Drones, Anti-Drone Systems, Test Solutions, GSE, and GHE. The company has executed several innovative in-house projects and partnered solutions for Land, Naval, Aerospace and Homeland Security.

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 10:12 AM IST

