Indian Bank shares rise 3% on releasing Q3 update; check key details here

Indian Bank shares rose 3 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹858.4 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company released its December quarter (Q3Y26) business update.
At 9:18 AM, Indian Bank's share price was trading 2.36 per cent higher at ₹852.2 on the BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.11 per cent at 85,282.61. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹1,14,956.64 crore, with a 52-week high at ₹898.6 and a 52-week low at ₹474.05.
Indian Bank Q3 business update
The public sector bank’s total business in Q3 grew 13.4 per cent to ₹14.3 trillion, as compared to ₹12.61 trillion a year ago. Its total deposit grew 12.5 per cent in Q3FY26, to ₹7.9 trillion, as against ₹7.02 trillion year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Gross advances grew 14.5 per cent to ₹6.4 trillion, as compared to ₹5.59 trillion a year ago.
The current account savings account (CASA) deposits grew 19 per cent to ₹0.43 trillion, as compared to ₹0.36 trillion a year ago.
Indian Bank Q2 results
Indian Bank reported a net profit of ₹3,107.9 crore in the second quarter of FY26 (Q2 FY26), up 11 per cent from ₹2,799.70 crore the previous year.
The bank reported a total income of ₹19,271.09 crore, up 7 per cent, from ₹17,971.22 crore in Q2 FY25. Operating profit stood at ₹4,837 crore in Q2 FY26, growing by 2.31 per cent from ₹4,728 crore in the same period of the previous year.
Net interest income was ₹6,551 crore in Q2 FY26, up 5.76 per cent from ₹6,194 crore in Q2 FY25. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) dipped by 88 basis points (bps) to 2.6 per cent in September 2025, compared to 3.48 per cent in the same month the previous year. Net non-performing asset (NPA) reduced by 11 bps to 0.16 per cent from 0.27 per cent in Q2 FY25.
Provision coverage ratio improved by 68 bps to 98.28 per cent, compared to 97.6 per cent in Q2 FY25. Slippage ratio was 0.79 per cent compared to 1.06 per cent in September 2024. Capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.31 per cent in Q2 FY26.
Total deposits reached Rs 776,946 crore, increasing by 12.09 per cent from Rs 693,115 crore in September 2024. Current, savings, and CASA deposits grew by 11.40 per cent, 6.59 per cent, and 7.23 per cent, respectively.