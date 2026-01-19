Monday, January 19, 2026 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / BHEL share price falls over 3% despite Q3 profit rising: here's why

BHEL share price falls over 3% despite Q3 profit rising: here's why

Bharat Heavy Electricals reported that its consolidated net profit surged 189.53 per cent on year to ₹390 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26)

BHEL share price fall January 19, 2026

BHEL share price fell on January 19, 2026 despite reporting significant increase in net profit.

Ananya Chaudhuri Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 1:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited share price fell on Monday, despite reporting an increase in net profit for the December quarter (Q3FY26), as it announced a short closure of a new plant in Varanasi. 
 
BHL share price fell as much as 3.35 per cent to ₹256.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the intraday trade. 
 
Bharat Heavy Eectrical has seen a trade of 20.2 million shares, so far on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday. The scrip pared some losses to trade 1.09 per cent down at ₹262.50, as compared to 0.53 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index as of 1:43 PM
 
 

Why did BHEL share price fell today?

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price fell on Monday after the company announced a short closure of a new plant at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, citing the current business environment.   The Board of Directors of Bharat Heavy Electricals approved the short closure of the scheme to establish a new plant at Karkhiyaon, Varanasi, after considering the current business landscape. The products originally planned for production in the new plant will now be planned at other locations of the company, according to the exchange filing.  

BHEL Q3 results highlights

Bharat Heavy Electricals reported that its consolidated net profit surged 189.53 per cent on year to ₹390 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26) crore from ₹134.7 crore net profit reported in the same quarter a year ago.
 
Revenue from operations increased 16.44 per cent on year to ₹8,473.10 crore from ₹7,277.90 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 79 per cent to ₹545 crore from ₹304.24 crore Y-o-Y.

Also Read

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc gains 4% ahead of Q3 results in weak market

Stock Market LIVE, Monday, January 19, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 450 pts; Nifty near 25,550; realty, energy stocks slide; FMCG up

MRPL share price in focus

MRPL shares drop 5%; confirms compliance with Russian crude sanctions

zomato, eternal q3 results preview

Eternal Q3 preview: Revenue may rise 194% YoY; Blinkit store addition eyed

RBL Bank share price in focus

RBL Bank shares slide 8% as Q3 profit misses street's estimates

 

Analyst View: weak technical structure triggers bearish sentiment

Bharat Heavy Electricals has failed to resolve a 15-week bullish flag, trapping late longs above the ₹295 zone and triggering active long liquidation. The rejection from the flag highs has damaged the short-term structure, with selling pressure accelerating rather than stabilising. The price is now unwinding toward the rising 50-week exponential moving average (EMA) near ₹250, which acts as the first meaningful support. A failure to hold this level would open the door toward the next downside toward ₹229, said Anshul Jain, head, research at Lakshmishree.
 
Structure across timeframes has weakened, and participation suggests exit-driven selling rather than healthy rotation. The risk–reward remains skewed lower, with rallies likely to be sold into until the stock reclaims key breakdown levels decisively, Jain added.   
 
============== 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
 

More From This Section

silver

Silver hits Rs 300,000/kg on MCX; analysts see more upside amid volatility

Welspun Corp share price rose on January 19, 2026

Welspun Corp rises 5% as board approves acquisition in foreign arm

Reliance stock falls below 200-DMA in Monday's intra-day trade after a gap of nearly 9 months, shows daily chart.

RIL stock falls below 200-DMA after 9 months; key levels to watch on charts

Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates

Bharat Coking Coal Share Price Today: Stock rises 83% on bourses; should you book profit or hold?

ICICI Bank share price todau

Why ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank shares saw profit booking after Q3 results

Topics : Sensex Markets Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited Q3 results Buzzing stocks Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayWipro Q3 Results reviewIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateAmagi Media Labs IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate Today