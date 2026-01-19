Hindustan Zinc gains 4% ahead of Q3 results in weak market

Hindustan Zinc share price today

Share price of Hindustan Zinc was up 4 per cent at ₹662.60 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise weak market ahead of the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26) earnings.

In the past two months, the market price of Hindustan Zinc has appreciated by 39 per cent. The stock price of the zinc manufacturer now quotes close to its 52-week high of ₹ 670 touched on January 14, 2026. It had hit a record high of ₹807 on May 22, 2024.

At 01:28 PM; Hindustan Zinc was quoting 3 per cent higher at ₹656, as compared to 0.62 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 10 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Hindustan Zinc Q3 results

Hindustan Zinc on January 14, 2026 said the meeting of the board of directors of the company was scheduled on January 19, 2026 to consider and approve the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025.

Meanwhile, for the October to December quarter (Q3FY26), Hindustan Zinc reported its best-ever third quarter mined metal production at 276 kt driven mainly by higher ore production.

The company posted a record third quarter refined metal production at 270 kt driven by commissioning of debottlenecking projects at Chanderiya & Dariba, ramp up of 160 Ktpa roaster at Debari and better plant availability. Refined lead production was lower by 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) mainly on account of ‘pyro operations on lead only mode’ in previous period. Saleable silver production at 158 metric tonnes was up 10 per cent QoQ in line with lead production.

Kotak Institutional Equities estimates zinc sales to increase by 10 per cent YoY, while lead/silver sales decline by 10.9 per cent/1.3 per cent YoY during the quarter. The brokerage firm in the metals & mining sector update said that they estimate EBITDA to increase 30 per cent QoQ (+29 per cent YoY), led by higher silver/zinc prices, partially offset by hedged quantities.

Why Hindustan Zinc stock price in focus?

Hindustan Zinc , a Vedanta Group company, is the world’s largest integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top 5 silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 77 per cent of the primary zinc market in India.

The rally was fueled by a strong shift toward safe-haven assets amid renewed trade tensions between the US and Europe. President Trump’s decision to impose fresh tariffs on imports from eight European nations has heightened fears of retaliation and a broader trade conflict.

Prices continue to hold well above key moving averages post-breakout, confirming sustained buyer control. Structural demand from solar energy, electric vehicles (EVs), AI and electronics, along with safe-haven flows, continues to underpin silver’s long-term strength, according to analysts.

With global demand for silver steadily increasing and supply remaining in deficit for the fifth consecutive year, Hindustan Zinc continues to hold a unique position as India’s sole primary silver producer and among the top five globally, the company said in its FY25 annual report.

In the larger trend, the global push towards energy transition is driving robust demand for a variety of critical minerals essential to clean energy technologies. Metals like copper, aluminium, lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, and rare earth elements are witnessing growing demand due to their application in electric vehicles (EVs), batteries, wind turbines, solar panels, and grid infrastructure. Zinc plays a vital role in scaling these technologies of the future as it is essential for galvanising steel, supporting clean energy infrastructure like solar and wind, and enabling the manufacturing of EVs, the company said.