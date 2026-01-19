RIL stock falls below 200-DMA after 9 months; key levels to watch on charts
Reliance Industries stock today dropped below its long-term 200-DMA for the first-time since April 28, 2025. Take a look at how the stock is placed on the daily, weekly and monthly charts.
Rex Cano Mumbai
Reliance Industries (RIL) stock tanked 3.6 per cent to an intra-day low of ₹1,406.30 on the NSE in Monday's trading session as investors reacted to the Q3 results. The Mukesh Ambani-led company reported muted earnings in Q3FY26. RIL's consolidated net profit grew 0.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹18,645 crore in the quarter ended December 20205 when compared with ₹18,540 crore in Q3FY25. The company's revenue, however, rose by 10.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,69,496 crore. EBITDA was flat sequentially, below analysts’ estimates, hurt by a weaker performance of Reliance Retail. RIL's management downplayed the near-term growth weakness and said it was confident of double-digit retail revenue growth. Most brokerages, however, have reiterated 'BUY' rating on the stock, with a revised target price ranging between ₹1,730 - ₹1,750 levels. READ MORE Meanwhile, RIL stock price has plunged by nearly 13 per cent from its record high of ₹1,611.80 hit on the NSE on January 5, 2026, in just nine trading sessions. With today's fall, RIL stock has dipped below its long-term 200-day moving average for the first time in nearly 9 months; since the breakout on April 28, 2025.
Here's a look at Reliance daily chart:
Reliance chart shows that the stock post the breakout in April 2025, rallied over 21 per cent from levels of ₹1,330 to its summit this January. However, post the recent fall - at current levels (₹1,409) the stock is now seen trading below the key moving averages. The daily chart shows that the short-term 20-day moving average (20-DMA) and 50-DMA, stand at ₹1,522 and ₹1,530 levels. Whereas, the medium-term and long-term - 100-DMA and the 200-DMA, stood at ₹1,468 and ₹1,432, respectively.
Reliance stock weekly chart:
Reliance stock monthly chart:
The monthly chart shows that Reliance stock is seen testing the 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA), which stands at ₹1,399; below which exists the 50-MMA at ₹1,314. The long-term chart shows that the stock has been consistently holding above its Supertrend indicator since May 2014. The Supertrend indicator helps in determining the overall trend of the underlying stock or index. In general, stock prices above the trend line suggest a positive trend and vice versa. As per the chart above, the RIL's monthly Supertrend indicator now stands at ₹1,185. The trend line indicator was last tested in early 2025, shows the chart. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Topics : RIL stock Reliance Industries Market trends Market technicals stocks technical analysis technical analysis technical charts Trading calls Q3 results Trading strategies
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 12:15 PM IST