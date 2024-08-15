Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Binance set to resume operations in India with FIU-IND registration

Binance set to resume operations in India with FIU-IND registration

The FIU had imposed a fine of Rs 18.82 crore on Binance for operating in the country in violation of domestic anti-money laundering regulations in June

Binance

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global crypto exchange Binance on Thursday registered itself as a reporting entity with the Financial Intelligence Unit India (FIU-IND) over six months after receiving a show-cause notice from the finance ministry for non-compliance with the country's anti-money laundering law.

Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, is set to resume operations in India with the registration.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Recognising the vitality and potential of the Indian VDA (virtual digital assets) market, this alignment with Indian regulations allows us to tailor our services to the needs of Indian users. It is a privilege to extend the reach of our cutting-edge platform to this thriving market, supporting India’s continued VDA evolution,” said Richard Teng, chief executive officer (CEO), Binance, on the company’s blog.

The company stated it is aligning itself with registration requirements in India.

“(Binance) is bringing its world-class compliance programme, which encompasses robust anti-money laundering (AML) policies and controls and a comprehensive framework for combating the financing of terrorism (CFT),” the firm added.

The FIU had imposed a fine of Rs 18.82 crore on Binance for operating in the country in violation of domestic anti-money laundering regulations in June.

More From This Section

PremiumStock market

Rights issues in 2024 yield twice the bounty of last year amid buoyant mkt

mutual fund investment

China asks rural banks to limit MF investments amid regulatory push: Report

sebi market

Investment advisers, analysts must disclose AI tool usage to clients: Sebi

Deloitte

Indian investors value sustainability, struggle to get good data: Deloitte

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty

Stock Markets closed on Independence Day 2024; trading to resume on Aug 16


In December last year, the finance ministry issued show-cause notices to nine offshore VDA service providers dealing with crypto assets, including Binance, Kucoin, Huobi, Kraken, Gate.io, Bittrex, Bitstamp, MEXC Global, and Bitfinex.

It had requested the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) to block their websites in the country.

Binance’s registration with the FIU comes as another homegrown crypto exchange, WazirX, suffered a security breach leading to a theft of over $230 million.

Experts have cautioned users to read the terms of use before investing in unregulated sectors such as crypto, Business Standard reported Thursday.

Also Read

Binance

4 offshore crypto exchanges join queue for nod to restart India ops

Modi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Russian Prez Putin underlines commitment to strong partnership with India

PKL 2024 Auction

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 15: Shadloui joins Haryana; Pardeep and Pawan still to come

Drugs medicine

India's medicine exports to US, Italy on the rise: Commerce ministry

PremiumCryptocurrency

Fine print in WazirX user agreement sparks concerns over dispute resolution

Topics : Crypto exchange Unocoin Finance Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon