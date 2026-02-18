Blue Cloud Softech shares jump 6% on National ISP licence win from DoT

Shares of Blue Cloud Softech rose over 6 per cent on Wednesday after it received a National ISP licence from the Department of Telecommunications to advance its artificial intelligence-driven data centres, sovereign cloud and digital infrastructure initiatives.

The software products company's stock rose as much as 6.49 per cent during the day to ₹24.4 per share, the biggest intraday gain since February 13 this year. Blue Cloud Softech stock pared gains to trade 5 per cent higher at ₹24.1 apiece, compared to a 0.2 per cent decline in Sensex as of 10:27 AM.

Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 2.6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 10 per cent this year, compared to a 1.5 per cent decline in the benchmark Sensex. Blue Cloud Softech has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,816.43 crore.

Blue Cloud Softech secures National ISP licence

The company said it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Department of Telecommunications for the grant of a Unified Licence (Virtual Network Operator) - Internet Service Provider Category 'A' authorisation for national area services.

The company said the authorisation, subject to completion of regulatory requirements, will allow it to provide internet services across India and marks a key milestone in its strategy to build a nationwide, next-generation digital infrastructure platform led by artificial intelligence-driven data centres.

According to the company, the licence will strengthen its integrated digital infrastructure model that combines AI-native data centres, sovereign cloud and secure connectivity. This will enable it to connect businesses, government institutions and remote locations through a unified, scalable network, ensuring secure and high-speed access to its cloud and data centre platforms.

"By securing national ISP authorisation, we are positioned to accelerate innovation and further our commitment to delivering reliable, secure, and scalable digital platforms," Tejesh Kodali, Group Chairman, said. "Our investments in AI-native data centres and sovereign cloud align perfectly with the government's vision for a digitally empowered society, and we look forward to contributing meaningfully to this mission."

On Tuesday, Blue Cloud Softech informed the BSE that a meeting of its board of directors is scheduled for February 20, 2026, to consider and approve a proposal to acquire a 100 per cent equity stake in a company through a share swap arrangement.

The proposed acquisition will be subject to receipt of requisite statutory and regulatory approvals, including approvals from shareholders, stock exchanges and other authorities. The transaction will also be subject to execution of definitive agreements and fulfilment of customary conditions precedent, the company said.