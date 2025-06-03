Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 11:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prostarm Info gains 20% on mkt debut; TPG to sell 2.1% stake in Tata Tech

Shares of Prostarm Info Systems rose 20 per cent during their trading debut on Monday. The company's stock price ended at ₹126.25, up ₹21.25, or 20.24 per cent, over its IPO price of ₹105

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

TPG Rise Climate on Wednesday will sell 2.1 per cent stake in Tata Techn ologies. The floor price for the transaction has been set ₹744.5, a discount of 3 per cent to the last close.

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The markets on Tuesday saw a handful of share sales with trading volumes on bourses hitting multimonth highs. Ericsson India sold shares worth ₹428 crore in Vodafone India at ₹6.8 per share. Carlyle Group sold ₹1,775 croreof shares in Yes Bank. Other prominent deals included Hyundai Motor and Kia Corporation selling 3.1 per cent in Ola Electric Mobility for ₹690 crore.  
 
Prostarm Info gains 20 per cent on market debut 
 
Shares of Prostarm Info Systems rose 20 per cent during their trading debut on Monday. The company’s stock price ended at ₹126.25, up ₹21.25, or 20.24 per cent, over its IPO price of ₹105. 
 
 
TPG to sell 2.1 per cent stake in Tata Technologies
 
TPG Rise Climate on Wednesday will sell 2.1 per cent stake in Tata Techn ologies. The floor price for the transaction has been set ₹744.5, a discount of 3 per cent to the last close.  
 

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

