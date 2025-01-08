Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 04:41 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Brigade Group to invest about Rs 4,500 crore in Hyderabad project

Brigade Group to invest about Rs 4,500 crore in Hyderabad project

Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises launched its new mixed-use project 'Brigade Gateway' on Wednesday at Neopolis Kokapet, Hyderabad

Brigade Group

Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India's leading real estate developers. | Photo Credit: www.brigadegroup.com

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd will invest around Rs 4,500 crore to develop an integrated 10-acre housing and commercial project in Hyderabad to expand the business to encash strong demand for luxury homes and premium office-retail spaces.

Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises launched its new mixed-use project 'Brigade Gateway' on Wednesday at Neopolis Kokapet, Hyderabad. 

"We will develop a 45 lakh square feet mixed-use project in Hyderabad, of which around 25 lakh square feet will be luxury homes," the company's Executive Director Amar Mysore told PTI.

Asked about project cost, he said the total investment in land and construction will be around Rs 4,500 crore.

 

The investments will be met through equity, collections from customers against sales and construction finance.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty

Brigade Enterprises shares rise after acquiring 20 acres land in Bengaluru

Q2 earnings, Q2

Brigade Enterprises Q2FY25 results: Reports 46% increase in sales value

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Brigade Enterprises Q2FY25 results: Net profit down 11% to Rs 118.98 cr

real estate

Brigade Group eyes Rs 800 cr revenue from Chennai real estate project

IPO

Brigade Hotel Ventures to go public with Rs 900 crore offering, files DRHP

Elaborating on the project, Mysore said the company will build 600 flats in this project. Initially, it plans to sell half of it in a price range of Rs 4 crore to Rs 12 crore each.

The company will also develop a 20 lakh square feet commercial tower, comprising 6 lakh sq ft of Mall, 10 lakh sq ft of office space and 300 keys Intercontinental Hotel, he added.

The office space will be under the 'World Trade Center' brand.

The residential towers will be one of the tallest buildings in Hyderabad at 212-metre height.

The commercial tower is poised to become an iconic addition to the city skyline, Mysore noted.

This will be the fourth World Trade Center developed by Brigade Group among the six licenses it holds, offering flexible office spaces with the largest floor space at about 4,000 square metres.

"Brigade's vision has always been to create transformative developments that not only redefine urban landscapes but also enhance the quality of life for residents and businesses," he said.

Vineet Verma, Director of Brigade Hospitality, said the company will not sell the commercial spaces but provide them on rent to corporates.

Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India's leading real estate developers.

The company has developed many projects in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and GIFT City.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

United Breweries kingfisher

United Breweries halts beer supply to Telangana over pricing disputes

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip introduces part payment option to book international flights

Office, Office space

Cybersecurity firm Rubrik expands in India with new Bengaluru office

Swiggy launches SNACC app in select locations

SNACC: Swiggy launches new app with 15-minute food delivery promise

ONGC

ONGC joins hands with BP to boost oil and gas production in largest field

Topics : Brigade Enterprises Brigade group Hyderabad housing project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentMarket Crash TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV Cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon