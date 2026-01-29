Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brigade Hotel Ventures gains over 8% as Q3 net profit surges 126% YoY

Brigade Hotel Ventures share price rose over 8 per cent on Thursday.

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 1:43 PM IST

Brigade Hotel Ventures share price jumped over 8 per cent in Thursday's session as the hospitality firm's net profit more-than-doubled in the third quarter (Q3FY26). The scrip rose as much as 8.30 per cent to ₹65.49 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The total traded volume of Brigade Hotel Ventures so far in the day stood at 7.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 29.29, which implied the stock is slightly oversold, according to data on Bloomberg.
Since its listing in July, 2025, Brigade Hotel ventures share price has decreased 28.96 per cent, as compared to a 1.95 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index during the same period.
 

Why did Brigade Hotel Ventures share price rise today?

Brigade Hotel Ventures share price rose as the company’s net profit surged 126 per cent on year to ₹22 crore from ₹10 crore in the same period a year ago (Q3FY25), driven by a steady demand for domestic travel, including both corporate and leisure trips, as well as ongoing strength in wedding events and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) activities.  Lower finance costs following debt repayment, along with improved operational performance also supported the hotel operator's profit growth in the December quarter, the company said in its investor presentation.  "A scarcity of new supply in our primary markets, along with our distinct assets, also contributed to positive trends in occupancy and pricing," said Nirupa Shankar, managing director. 
Meanwhile, the Brigade Group's hospitality arm reported that its total income grew 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹143 crore from ₹125 crore.  The consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 17 per cent on year to ₹51 crore from ₹10 crore. 

