Home / Markets / News / ABB India shares spike 10% after global parent reports Q4 earnings

ABB India shares spike 10% after global parent reports Q4 earnings

ABB India stock rose as much as 9.72 per cent during the day to ₹5,533.5 per share, the biggest intraday gain in eight month

ABB India share price in focus

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 12:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of ABB India Ltd. rose nearly 10 per cent on Thursday after its Swiss parent reported a positive finish to 2025, led by stroing growth in India, where base orders rose 49 per cent in the fourth quarter. 
 
The heavy electrical equipment maker's stock rose as much as 9.72 per cent during the day to ₹5,533.5 per share, biggest intraday gain in eight month. The ABB India stock pared gains to trade 9 per cent higher at ₹5,501 apiece, compared to a 0.30 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:05 PM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the third session and currently trade at 14 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 6.5 per cent this year, compared to a 3.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. ABB India has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.16 trillion.   READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Why are ABB India shares rallying?

The ABB Plc said quarterly regional and country orders crossed the $5 billion mark for the first time. India recorded a 49 per cent growth in orders, China posted 25 per cent growth during the quarter, while the United States saw a sharp 57 per cent increase.  
For the fourth quarter of 2025, ABB’s total orders jumped 36 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $10.3 billion, with comparable growth of 32 per cent. Revenues rose 13 per cent to $9.1 billion, or 9 per cent on a comparable basis. Cash flow from operating activities increased 27 per cent to $1,949 million, according to the company.

"Q4 was a strong finish to a record year for ABB. We lead in markets with strong secular trends, and we will further build on our ABB Way operating model, which gives me confidence in our updated financial targets and that 2026 will be yet another all-time-high result," chief executive officer Morten Wierod said.  ALSO READ | MCX stock rallies 18% in 3 days post Q3 results; brokerages see more upside

ABB India Q2 results recap 

ABB India will report its results for the December quarter on February 19 this year. 
 
However, in the September quarter ABB India reported a 7.13 per cent decline in net profit to ₹409.04 crore, compared with ₹440.45 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operation rose 13.73 per cent to ₹3,285.33 crore from ₹2,888.59 crore a year earlier.
 

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 12:22 PM IST

