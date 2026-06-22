BSE, 8 other midcaps likely to be upgraded in Amfi's July reclassification

According to an analysis by Nuvama Wealth Management Alternative and Quantitative Research, the largecap cut-off is estimated at around Rs 1.07 trillion in the upcoming reclassification — a marginal increase from Rs 1.05 trillion during the previous rejig in January 2026. The midcap cut-off, however, is expected to decline to around Rs 32,800 crore from Rs 34,800 crore.

Potential upgrades from midcap to largecap include BSE, Vodafone Idea, Jindal Steel & Power, and Hitachi Energy India. Among current largecaps, Indian Hotels Company, Lodha Developers and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are expected to slip into the midcap category.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Copper, NLC, AIA Engineering and Ajanta Pharma are among the stocks set to move from the smallcap to the midcap basket, while midcaps such as Kaynes Technology India, SJVN, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings and PhysicsWallah are likely to move into the smallcap basket.

In addition, the smallcap space will see the addition of at least 26 other names. These stocks are new listings on the exchanges.