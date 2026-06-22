BSE, 8 other midcaps likely to be upgraded in Amfi's July reclassification
Amfi's upcoming half-yearly reclassification may see over 30 stocks change categories, with BSE and eight other midcaps likely to move into the largecap basket
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
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The large-, mid- and small-cap investment universe of mutual funds (MFs) is headed for a reshuffle, with over 30 stocks set to witness a change in their market capitalisation (mcap) category. The changes will reflect in the Association of Mutual Funds in India's (Amfi's) half-yearly reclassification of the MF stock universe, set to be released in the first week of July.
Topics : Midcaps Mutual Funds market capitalisation Smallcap