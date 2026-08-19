BSE partners with MSCI to explore launch of index derivatives in India

Stock exchange BSE on Wednesday announced that it has entered into an agreement with global index provider MSCI to launch derivative contracts on its indices in India.

“BSE will explore the launch of futures and options contracts in India linked to these indexes, subject to regulatory approvals. This strategic step anchors BSE’s role to further developing the Indian capital market,” the exchange stated in a release.

MSCI indexes are among the most widely tracked benchmarks, linked to over $21 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

BSE noted that derivatives linked to indexes can help managers facilitate fund flows and manage equity exposure, as the amount of capital benchmarked against indexes and the tradability of index-based products via exchange-traded funds have led to a need for futures and options.

“We are proud to be taking the next step to further enhance India’s market accessibility by providing investors with an additional avenue to access and hedge their exposure to the Indian market,” said Sundararaman Ramamurthy, managing director and chief executive officer of BSE.