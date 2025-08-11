BSE raises norms for SME migration to main board to boost listing quality

BSE has strengthened the eligibility framework for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) seeking migration to the main board, as well as for companies listed on other exchanges aiming for direct listing.
The move is aimed at enhancing transparency, investor protection, and the overall quality of listings, the bourse said.
Under the revised norms, companies will need to have an operating profit of at least Rs 15 crore over the last three financial years, with a minimum of Rs 10 crore in each of those years. This is an increase from the earlier requirement of positive operating profit in at least two out of the last three years.
Additionally, the minimum number of public shareholders required has been increased fourfold — from 250 to 1,000. New liquidity requirements have also been introduced.
Also Read
In the past six months, at least 5 per cent of the weighted average number of equity shares should have been traded. Furthermore, trading must have occurred on at least 80 per cent of market days during the period.
Companies must also have net tangible assets of at least Rs 3 crore in each of the last three financial years and maintain a clean compliance record over the same period.
BSE stated that these changes are part of its ongoing efforts as a market infrastructure institution and front-line regulator to improve investor confidence and market integrity.
More than 600 companies have listed on BSE’s SME platform. Of these, nearly 200 have migrated to the main board. The combined market capitalisation of 405 companies currently trading on the BSE SME platform is Rs 75,000 crore.