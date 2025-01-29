Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bullish on Indian market, looking at another strong year in 2025: McLaren

Bullish on Indian market, looking at another strong year in 2025: McLaren

The brand achieved sales of 20 units in 2024. It sells three models: 750, Artura and the GTS, with prices starting from Rs 6.5 crore to Rs 7 crore

Stock markets, Indian markets

Bullish on the Indian market, British supercar maker McLaren is looking to cash in on the growth opportunity in the country. Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bullish on the Indian market, British supercar maker McLaren is looking to cash in on the growth opportunity in the country having crossed cumulative sales milestone of 50 units, according to a top official of the company's distributor.

Since officially entering the Indian market in 2022, McLaren, which sells high-end supercars priced Rs 6.5 crore onwards, feels that in 2025 it can perform better than what it achieved last year, Lalit Choudary, Dealer Principal of McLaren Mumbai, told PTI.

"McLaren entered India in 2022. We have crossed the 50 car mark (cumulatively) which is quite a bit for us. It is a good number to achieve in a period of two-and-half to three years for a brand like McLaren, which is operating in the high sports segment and also new to the country," he said.

 

Reflecting on 2024, Choudary said it "was a good year partly on account of continued momentum on the high luxury segment and partly on account of McLaren's own product portfolio".

The brand achieved sales of 20 units in 2024. It sells three models -- 750, Artura and the GTS, with prices starting from Rs 6.5 crore to Rs 7 crore.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 550 pts to 76,450; IT, Auto, Metal, Pharma, Realty, gain

sensex, markets

Bosch slips 6% after posting Q3 results; here's what's dragging stock

share market stock market trading

Market Today: Maruti, TaMo Q3; Nasdaq; FIIs; Denta Water, Dr Agarwal's IPOs

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex bounces back, gains 535pts as banks rally; Nifty at 22,957

bull market, stock market

Why Sensex, Nifty climbed in the face of multiple headwinds? Details here

When asked about the outlook for 2025, he said it is poised to be another strong year for McLaren in India.

"We are hoping to do better...Overall the fast car market, the high luxury segment continues to grow allowing a brand like McLaren to stabilise with year-on-year growth," Choudary said.

He, however, did not set a target stating the company's sales are based on allocations and customisation of cars can take six to seven months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Inox Wind stock up 20% on heavy volumes; investors eye Q3 results on Jan 31

Inox Wind stock up 20% on heavy volumes; investors eye Q3 results on Jan 31

LTCG, STCG, ulips, Mutual Fund, MF

New NFO Alert: Motilal Oswal Innovation Opportunities Fund opens today

Maruti Suzuki 4th generation Epic New Swift,Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Q3 results: Profit up 13% to Rs 3,525 cr; revenue climbs 16%

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

L&T Tech up 5% on securing $80 mn digital engineering transformation deal

broker, stock market

Netweb rises 10% on DeepSeek's impact assessment; had fallen 48% in 3 weeks

Topics : Indian stock markets Indian stock market McLaren

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMahakumbh stampede LIVE updatesLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon