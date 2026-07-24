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Home / Markets / News / Caliber Mining shares list at 18% premium; beat IPO GMP forecasts

Caliber Mining shares list at 18% premium; beat IPO GMP forecasts

The stock made a stronger-than-expected market debut, listing at ₹504 on the BSE, a premium of ₹80, or 18.87 per cent, over its issue price of ₹424 per share

Caliber Mining share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

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Shares of Caliber Mining and Logistics made a solid D-Street debut on Friday, listing at a premium of over 18 per cent over their issue price after the company raised ₹450 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).
 
The stock made a stronger-than-expected market debut, listing at ₹504 on the BSE, a premium of ₹80, or 18.87 per cent, over its issue price of ₹424 per share.
 
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares opened at ₹500.25, up ₹76.25, or 17.98 per cent, from the issue price.
 
The listing exceeded grey market expectations. Ahead of the debut, the company's unlisted shares were trading at around ₹486 apiece, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹62 per share, or 14.62 per cent, over the issue price.
 

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Caliber Mining IPO details

 
The ₹450-crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of 9.4 million shares aggregating ₹400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.2 million shares worth ₹50 crore.
 
The issue was priced in the range of ₹402-₹424 per share, with a lot size of 35 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of one lot and in multiples thereof. The issue remained open for subscription from July 17 to July 21, 2026.
 
The offering witnessed robust investor demand, receiving bids for 1,14,90,37,400 shares against 78,35,821 shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 146.64 times, according to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
Demand was led by non-institutional investors (NIIs), whose reserved portion was subscribed 267.36 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 240.71 times, while the retail investor category was subscribed 41.15 times.
 
The basis of allotment was finalised on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, with the company fixing the issue price at ₹424 per share.
 
KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue, while DAM Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.
 
Since the IPO includes an offer for sale, the company will not receive any proceeds from that portion. "The Promoter Selling Shareholders will be entitled to their respective portion of the proceeds of the Offer for Sale after deducting their proportion of the Offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon. Our Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer for Sale," Caliber Mining said in its red herring prospectus (RHP).
 
The proceeds from the fresh issue, the comapny said, will primarily be used towards repayment of certain borrowings, funding capital expenditure for machinery acquisition, and general corporate purposes.

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

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