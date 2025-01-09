Business Standard

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO Day 3; check subscription status, GMP, more

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO Day 3; check subscription status, GMP, more

Capital Infra Trust IPO garnered bids for 2,32,77,600 equity shares against the total issue size of 8,83,83,750 shares, reflecting a subscription level of just 0.26 times

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Capital Infra Trust InvIT closes today: The three-day subscription window for bidding on the initial public offering (IPO) of Capital Infra Trust InvIT is set to close today, Thursday, January 9, 2025.
 
The IPO, which opened for subscription on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, has received a muted response from investors. Capital Infra Trust IPO garnered bids for 2,32,77,600 equity shares against the total issue size of 8,83,83,750 shares, reflecting a subscription level of just 0.26 times, as per the data Available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).     
The public issue is priced in a range of Rs 99-100 per share, with a lot size of 150 shares. Retail investors need a minimum investment of Rs 15,000 to bid for one lot, while the maximum allowable investment is Rs 1,95,000 for 13 lots, or 1,950 shares.  READ MORE: Quadrant Future Tek IPO closes today
 

On the grey market, Capital Infra Trust's unlisted shares traded flat as of Thursday, with no premium observed. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the grey market premium (GMP) remains nil as of January 9, 2025.
 
Market analysts remain optimistic about the IPO and have recommended subscribing for long-term benefits. READ MORE
 
As the public issue closes today, the basis of allotment for Capital Infra Trust IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, January 10, 2025. The credited shares will likely appear in demat accounts on Monday, January 13, 2025, with listing scheduled for Tuesday, January 14, 2025, on both the BSE and NSE.
 
KFin Technologies is serving as the registrar for this IPO, while SBI Capital Markets and HDFC Bank are the book-running lead managers.
 
Capital Infra Trust will not receive proceeds from the offer for sale, as the funds will go directly to the sponsor selling unitholders after deducting offer-related expenses. However, the trust plans to utilise the fresh issue proceeds to provide loans to its Project Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) for two purposes: repaying or prepaying external borrowings and settling unsecured loans from sponsors.
 
Capital Infra Trust, sponsored by Gawar Construction, is an infrastructure investment trust established in September 2023 to focus on infrastructure projects. Gawar Construction, a leading player in road and highway construction across India, manages a portfolio of 26 road projects, including 11 completed and 15 under-construction projects.
 

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

