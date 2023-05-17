Care Ratings, Equitas SFB form bullish patterns on charts; time to buy?

Nifty View

On May 16, 2023, the Nifty ended up forming bearish engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily chart. The Nifty has registered more than 10 per cent rise from the March 2023 bottom. Support for the Nifty is seen near 18,200, below which bearish trend reversal for short term would be confirmed.



BUY On the higher side 18,500 is expected to act as a resistance. Below 18,200, Nifty could slide towards 18,000 support.

Care Ratings Last close: Rs 691

Stop-loss: Rs 663 Target: Rs 747; Rs 790



Further, momentum indicators have turned bullish on the daily and weekly charts. The stock price has broken out from multi week consolidation with jump in volumes. Primary trend of the stock is bullish as stock is placed above all important moving average.

BUY Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB)

Target: Rs 84; Rs 89 Last close: Rs 78.20



Primary trend of the stock has been bullish as it has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on weekly charts. Stop-loss: Rs 74.85