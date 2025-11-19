Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Choice Int rises 3% after arm acquires 100% stake in Ayoleeza Consultants

Choice Int rises 3% after arm acquires 100% stake in Ayoleeza Consultants

The buying at the counter came after the company announced that it has acquired 100 per cent stake in Ayoleeza Consultants through its subsidiary Choice Consultancy Services

Choice International share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Choice International shares rose 3 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹807.95 per share. At 11:23 AM, Choice International’s share price was up 2.35 per cent at ₹801.9 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.16 per cent at 84,810.98.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹16,491.51 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹841 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹438.  

Why were Choice International shares in demand?

The buying at the counter came after the company announced that it has acquired 100 per cent stake in Ayoleeza Consultants through its subsidiary Choice Consultancy Services. 
 
 
This acquisition is aligned with Choice Group’s vision to expand its Public Sector Consulting vertical and strengthen its capabilities across project advisory, design, supervision, and implementation monitoring services in the infrastructure domain. The integration of Ayoleeza’s strong technical expertise, diversified client base, and proven execution track record will enhance the company’s ability to deliver large-scale infrastructure mandates across India.
 
Ayoleeza Consultants is engaged in providing specialised advisory consultancy services in areas such as railways and metros, road and highways, bridges, tunnels and urban infrastructure in India and neighbouring countries.

Also Read

Titagarh Rail Systems share price

Titagarh Rail shares slip as analysts trim estimates after Q2 results

LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree soars 54% from March low; stock hits 9-month high; here's why

HCLTech share price

HCLTech rises 4% as it expands Canada footprint with new Calgary office

Gabriel India share price

Gabriel India up 8% as exchanges issue 'no objection' to restructuring plan

Groww share price

Groww parent shares drop 10%, first pullback since debut; Q2 results soon

 
The company currently manages live orders exceeding ₹200 crore along with its partners.
Notably, about 69 per cent of these projects are time-based payment contracts, ensuring consistent monthly revenue. 
 
Ayoleeza has recently secured several key assignments in the railway sector, driven by its strong technical capabilities and deep understanding of India’s transport infrastructure landscape. Additionally, the firm has bid for consultancy tenders worth ₹350 crore in railway projects and ₹150 crore in roads and highways, which are presently under evaluation—indicating strong potential for future order wins.
 
Headquartered in Mumbai, Choice Group is a conglomerate offering services across finance, engineering, and consulting domains. The Group holds memberships and regulatory registrations with key financial authorities, including SEBI, RBI, IRDAI, NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX, AMFI, and is a depository participant with both CDSL and NSDL. 
 
As a fully integrated financial services firm, Choice has rapidly evolved into a holistic financial powerhouse, driven by cutting-edge technology and innovative client-centric solutions. The Group is “Great Place to Work” certified and also holds ISO certifications, reflecting its strong commitment to employee well-being, data security, and operational excellence.

More From This Section

LG Electronics share price

LG Electronics gains 3%; Morgan Stanley, Dolat Capital initiate coverage

Stock Market LIVE, November 19, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex near day's high; Nifty atop 25,950; IT shares up; HCLTech, Infy 4% each

Market capital of ancillary firms shrink as automobile sector slowdown

Lumax Auto up 4% as Phillip Capital initiates with 'Buy,' eyes 36% upside

Tenneco Clean Air listing

Tenneco Clean Air stock lists at 27% premium; should you buy, sell or hold?

market rally, bulls

Market forecast 2026: UBS, Franklin Templeton AMC, Emkay, others decode

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon