Godawari Power jumps 6% after securing approval for Raipur steel plant

Godawari Power and Ispat shares advanced 6 per cent on Thursday, logging an intraday high at ₹197.65 per share on BSE. At 12:31 PM, Godawari Power share price was trading 3.86 per cent higher at ₹193.5 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.16 per cent at 82,505.28. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹12,950.16 crore.
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹253.6 per share, and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹145.55 per share.
What led to the surge in Godawari Power shares?
The stock jumped after the Ministry of Environment & Forests & Climate Change, Government of India, gave clearance to the company for setting up its steel plant in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
The capacity of the plant is two million tons (2 x 1 million tons each) per annum.
"We wish to inform you that the Ministry of Environment & Forests & Climate Change, Government of India, Impact Assessment Division Industrial Projects has accorded environment clearance vide minutes of 7th meeting of EAC meeting held on 09.07.2025 (minutes of the meeting uploaded on Ministry's Website on 16.07.2025) for setting up of Integrated Steel plant having capacity of 2 million tons (2xl million ton each) per annum," the filing read.
Other than that, recently, the company acquired 10,000 equity shares of ₹10 each of Godawari New Energy Private Limited (GNEPL), amounting to ₹1 lakh.
About Godawari Power & Ispat
Godawari Power & Ispat (GPIL), formerly known as Ispat Godawari Ltd. (IGL), was established in 1999 to develop an integrated steel plant with captive power generation facilities.
As a leading player in the steel industry, GPIL specialises in the production of mild steel wires and has a strong presence in the long product segment.
The company’s operations encompass the entire manufacturing value chain, from raw materials to finished steel products.
Godawari Power produces sponge iron, billets, Ferro alloys, wire rods (through its subsidiary), steel wires, oxygen gas, fly ash bricks, and pellets. Additionally, the company has secured rights for iron ore and coal mining for captive use, further solidifying its position as a fully integrated steel manufacturer.