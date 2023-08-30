Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.02%)
65087.25 + 11.43
Nifty (0.02%)
19347.45 + 4.80
Nifty Smallcap (1.35%)
5599.05 + 74.70
Nifty Midcap (0.73%)
39077.55 + 282.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44232.60 -262.65
Heatmap

Committee of Directors gives nod to raise equity capital: Indian Bank

Indian Bank reported a 41% rise in net profit at Rs 1,709 crore in the April-June 2023 quarter due to decline in bad loans

Indian Bank

Indian Bank

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Public sector Indian Bank on Wednesday said the Committee of Directors accorded approval for raising equity capital of the bank aggregating to Rs 4,000 crore.
The Chennai-headquartered bank said the capital raising would be done through Qualified Institutions Placement in one or more tranches subject to necessary approvals.
"..we have to inform you that the Committee of Directors for capital raising in its meeting held on August 30 accorded approval for raising of equity capital of the bank aggregating up to Rs 4,000 crore (including premium), through Qualified Institutions Placement in one or more tranches subject to all statutory and regulatory approvals," Indian Bank said in a BSE filing.
Indian Bank reported a 41 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 1,709 crore in the April-June 2023 quarter due to decline in bad loans.
The bank had posted a net profit at Rs 1,213 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income in the first quarter of the current financial year rose to Rs 14,759 crore as against Rs 11,758 crore registered in the same period of last year.

Also Read

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

CPCL MD Arvind Kumar among 10 in race for Indian Oil Corporation's top job

RBL Bank Q4 net rises 37% to Rs 271 cr; targets 20% credit growth in FY24

Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

Microfinance grows by nearly 10 times in 10 years to cross Rs 5 trn mark

BSE moves Bankex expiry to Monday from Friday, to be effective from Oct 16

BPCL, IOC, HPCL stocks slide 1-3% on reports OMCs may bear LPG subsidy cost

Hotel stocks in focus; Indian, EIH, Chalet hit new highs, surge up to 7%

Stock of this smallcap commercial vehicle company has zoomed 50% in 6 days

Shakti Pumps zooms 18% on winning Rs 358 cr-order from Haryana government

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Bank Equity capital

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPAK vs NEP Playing 11Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesApple iPhone 15

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and MessagesSurat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflationHaryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon