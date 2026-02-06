Friday, February 06, 2026 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Data Patterns shares zoom 9% as Dec quarter profit jumps 30% YoY

Data Patterns shares zoom 9% as Dec quarter profit jumps 30% YoY

Data Patterns reported a 30.54 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in net profit to ₹58.30 crore, supported by a 47.92 per cent increase in revenue

Data Patterns

Photo: Twitter

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 11:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Data Patterns (India) Ltd. rose over 9 per cent on Friday after the company reported a 30.5 per cent jump in its December-quarter profit, beating Street estimates.
 
The company's stock rose as much as 9.3 per cent during the day to ₹2,758.9 per share, the steepest intraday gain since January 18 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 8.9 per cent higher at ₹2,750 apiece, compared to a 0.21 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:33 AM. 
 
Shares of the company currently trade at 7.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 4.5 per cent this year, compared to a 2 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Data Patterns has a total market capitalisation of ₹15,385.51 crore.   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Data Patterns Q3 results 

Data Patterns reported a 30.54 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in net profit to ₹58.30 crore, supported by a 47.92 per cent increase in revenue from operations to ₹173.13 crore.
 
Operating Ebitda grew 43.58 per cent to ₹77.58 crore in Q3 FY26 from ₹54.03 crore in the year-ago period, although the Ebitda margin moderated to 44.81 per cent from 46.16 per cent.

Also Read

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

Fractal Analytics IPO to open on Feb 9: GMP up 6%; should you subscribe?

Nifty and Sensex LIVE Updates, Friday

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stage recovery, trade flat; FMCG, private bank stocks gain

Indian Oil Corporation, IOC

Indian Oil Corp shares hit 52-week high after multifold jump in Q3 profit

Nykaa share price today

Nykaa rises 4% to 1-mth high on Q3 result; analysts hike target price

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles share price today

Tata Motors PV: Analysts cautiously positive despite Q3 loss, JLR headwinds

 
Commenting on the results, S Rangarajan, chairman and managing director of Data Patterns, said the company was encouraged by the strong performance in the third quarter and the nine months ended FY26, driven by robust execution and sustained demand across key programmes and segments. He added that the healthy growth in revenue and profitability reflects the strength of the company’s operating model.  ALSO READ | Alembic Pharma shares slide 4% on Q3 profit miss; is it a good time to buy? 
Rangarajan also noted that the order book stood at an all-time high of ₹1,868 crore, providing strong revenue visibility. Order inflows during FY26 have been encouraging, reinforcing the company’s growth outlook, and with a strong executable pipeline, the company remains confident of achieving its full-year guidance.
 
The company’s orders on hand currently stand at ₹760 crore. Orders worth ₹1,107.8 crore are under negotiation, with order releases awaited. This takes the total order book to ₹1,867.8 crore, compared with ₹730 crore as of April 1, 2025.
 
Motilal Oswal said the company delivered a strong earnings beat versus estimates. The brokerage maintained its 'Neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹2,529.
 

More From This Section

Alembic Pharma share price target

Alembic Pharma shares slide 4% on Q3 profit miss; is it a good time to buy?

Bond market, Bond Yield

Govt bond yields harden by 4 bps after RBI MPC keeps policy rate unchanged

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Rate sensitive shares trade mixed; PSU Bank index down 2% post RBI policy

Gold, Silver price crash: Gold, Silver rates sank up to 6% in Friday's intra-day deals on the MCX.

MCX Gold down 23%; Silver prices dip by nearly ₹200,000 from high in 6 days

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

India's forex stockpile rises to all-time high of $723.8 billion: RBI Guv

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Data Patterns

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingCrypto Market CrashTorrent Pharma Stock Trading StrategySBI Q3 Results PreviewLIC Q3 ResultRBI MPC Repo RatesGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today