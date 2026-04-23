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Home / Markets / News / Data Patterns zooms 97% in 3 months; stock hits new high in weak market

Data Patterns zooms 97% in 3 months; stock hits new high in weak market

With strong policy environment, rising defence allocations, increasing indigenization and a clear shift towards advanced electronics and systems, Data Patterns is well-positioned to benefit.

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SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 3:14 PM IST

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Data Patterns (India) share price

 
Shares of Data Patterns (India) hit a new high of ₹4,193, as they surged 10 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the aerospace & defence company has soared 19 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1 per cent.
 
In the past three months, Data Patterns’ market price has zoomed 97 per cent. Thus far in the month of April, it rallied 38 per cent.
 

What’s driving Data Patterns stock price in the past 3 months?

 
Data Patterns in the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26) earnings conference call on February 6, 2026 said that the company’s order book reached an all-time high of ₹1,868 crore, largest in the history of the company, underscoring its strong execution capabilities, deep domain expertise and growing relevance within the defence ecosystem.
 
 
Key wins during the period include large production and development orders for electronic warfare suites from Electronic Corporation of India (ECIL) and the Ministry of Defence (MoD), further strengthening our position in high-value mission-critical programs. 
 
The management believes this strong momentum is sustainable. The Union Budget has also reinforced the government's long-term commitment to defence modernization and indigenization with a meaningful increase in capital procurement.

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The sharp rise in allocations for other equipment, including radars, electronic warfare systems, missiles and advanced electronics clearly signals a focus on new age defence technologies. This aligns extremely well with Data Patterns' core strengths and long-term strategic direction, positioning us favorably for future growth, the management said.
 
During Q3FY26, Data Patterns delivered a strong quarter with revenue growing 48 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹170 crore, supported by improved execution across defence programs. EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹78 crore, up 44 cent YoY with EBITDA margins sustained at a healthy 44 per cent. Profitability remained robust with profit after tax rising 31 per cent YoY to ₹58 crore, translating to a net profit margin of 34 per cent.
 
Looking ahead with a strong policy environment, rising defence allocations, increasing indigenization and a clear shift towards advanced electronics and systems, the management believes Data Patterns is well-positioned to benefit from long-term defence spending. The company remains committed to delivering 20 per cent to 25 per cent revenue growth over the medium term, maintaining healthy EBITDA margins and preserving net debt-free balance sheet.
 
Data Patterns’ growth prospects remain healthy, driven by the Indian Government’s focus on indigenisation in the defence sector as part of the Make in India programme. The major customers include the MoD, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited, Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics, ECIL and units operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), according to the rating agency ICRA.  ======================================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 
 

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

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