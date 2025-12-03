Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Deep Industries shares rise 5% in trade; here's what's driving stock

Deep Industries shares rise 5% in trade; here's what's driving stock

Earlier in April, Deep Industries had announced that it had received a letter of award from ONGC for production enhancement operations in the Mature Fields at the Rajahmundry Asset

Deep Industries share price

Illustration: Binay Sinha

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Deep Industries shares rose 5 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹463 per share. The buying interest came after the company informed about an update on order received from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).
 
At 10:52 AM, Deep Industries’ share price was trading 1.4 per cent higher at ₹447 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.39 per cent at 84,808.73.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,860.8 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹624.5, and its 52-week low was at ₹386.  
 
Earlier in April, Deep Industries had announced that it had received a letter of award from ONGC for production enhancement operations in the Mature Fields at the Rajahmundry Asset for a period of 15 years. 
 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

 
The contract is now transfered to Deep Industries' arm, Deep Exploration Services, with an intention to achieve improved focus and accountability towards the effective execution of the contract. For this, Deep Industries signed a tripartite assignment with ONGC and Deep Exploration Services. 

Also Read

Angel One

Here's why Angel One share price declined 6% in trade on December 3

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty near day's low; Small, MidCap indices down 1%; PSB index slips 3%

trent ltd, tata group's retail arm

Trent tanks 42% so far in 2025; set for first yearly decline in 12 years

Chalet Hotels, Hotels

Chalet Hotels share price surges over 4% in overall weak market; here's why

Motilal Oswal sector of week: Capital goods

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Capital goods; check top stock bets here

 
This is further to our disclosure dated September 7, 2024 and April 3, 2025, regarding receipt of Letter of Award from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC)... we further wish to inform that, the Company has entered into a Tripartite Addendum/Deed of Assignment with ONGC, and Deep Exploration Services Private Limited (DESPL), wholly owned (100 per cent) subsidiary for assigning this contract in favour of the DESPL with an intention to achieve improved focus and accountability towards effective execution of contract,” the filing read. 
 
Deep Industries, a seasoned provider of Oil & Gas support services for over 30 years, offers a comprehensive range of solutions. Their services include Natural Gas Compression, Natural Gas Dehydration, Workover and Drilling Rigs, and Integrated Project Management. 
 
The company boasts a wide array of equipment and skilled personnel, ensuring quality and safety across all service areas.
 
ONGC specialises in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It is the largest producer of crude oil and natural gas in India, contributing around 70 percent of Indian domestic production,according to its website.

More From This Section

DOMS Industries share price

DOMS Industries spikes 6%; Antique initiates coverage, sees 23% upside

Arvind SmartSpaces share price

Emkay starts 'Buy' on Arvind SmartSpaces; sees cash flow, pre-sales growth

R P P Infra Projects share price

R P P Infra Projects jumps 7% on securing ₹26 crore work order; details

stock markets, Indian stock market

Sugs Lloyd shares rally 6% on securing this deal; check all details here

stock market, BSE

Retail investors turn tactical, sell cash equities despite market reboundpremium

Topics : Deep Industries Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBigg Boss voting trendManipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon