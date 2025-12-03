Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Chalet Hotels share price surges over 4% in overall weak market; here's why

Chalet Hotels share price surges over 4% in overall weak market; here's why

Around 10:50 AM, Chalet Hotels share price was trading 3.07 per cent higher at ₹906.75 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.43 per cent lower at 84,773.55 levels.

Chalet Hotels share price today

Chalet Hotels Limited, part of the K Raheja Corp group, is among the leading owner, developer, operator, and asset manager of high-end hotels and luxury resorts across India.

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Chalet Hotels share price today: Chalet Hotels shares were buzzing in trade in an overall weak market on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 4.45 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹918 per share.
 
Around 10:50 AM, Chalet Hotels share price was trading 3.07 per cent higher at ₹906.75 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.43 per cent lower at 84,773.55 levels.
 

What triggered the rally in Chalet Hotels share price today?

 
Chalet Hotels’ share price rallied today after the company unveiled its new premium hospitality brand, Athiva Hotels & Resorts. 
 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

 
The portfolio will comprise six hotels with over 900 keys, including upcoming properties such as Athiva in Navi Mumbai, Athiva Resort & Spa at Aksa Beach in Mumbai, Athiva Resort & Spa in Varca and Bambolim in Goa, and the Athiva Resort & Convention Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. 
 
The launch signals an aggressive expansion into the upscale resort and convention segment, boosting investor sentiment.

Also Read

Motilal Oswal sector of week: Capital goods

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Capital goods; check top stock bets here

DOMS Industries share price

DOMS Industries spikes 6%; Antique initiates coverage, sees 23% upside

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 350 pts, Nifty tests 25,900; IT, pharma gain on record low Rupee

Arvind SmartSpaces share price

Emkay starts 'Buy' on Arvind SmartSpaces; sees cash flow, pre-sales growth

R P P Infra Projects share price

R P P Infra Projects jumps 7% on securing ₹26 crore work order; details

 

Chalet Hotels Q2 results

 
Chalet Hotels reported a strong set of numbers for Q2FY26, with total revenue rising 94 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹740 crore and Ebitda nearly doubling to ₹310 crore. 
 
The core hospitality business delivered solid growth, with revenue at ₹460 crore (up 20 per cent Y-o-Y), Ebitda improving 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹200 crore, and margins expanding 1.4 percentage points to 43.4 per cent. 
 
Chalet declared its first interim dividend of ₹1 per share, underscoring its focus on shareholder returns. 
 
Inventory grew 10 per cent YoY on the back of acquisitions and new additions, while the company achieved a milestone by becoming the first hospitality brand to meet Climate Group’s EV100 target.
 
Additionally, 55 flats were handed over to owners under the Koramangala, Bengaluru residential project during the quarter.
 
Sanjay Sethi, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Chalet Hotels said “Chalet delivered a strong and steady performance this quarter, reaffirming the resilience of our diversified portfolio and the power of our operational discipline. Even amid volatile external conditions, from unpredictable weather to geopolitical shifts, our teams executed with clarity, consistency, and purpose.” 
Chalet Hotels: Buy, sell or hold?
 
Axis Securities, in a note dated November 6, 2025, reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Chalet Hotels while raising the target price to ₹1,120 (from ₹1,030), supported by robust annuity growth, strong margin performance, and the company’s transition toward a brand-led hospitality platform with the launch of its in-house brand Athiva. Q2FY26 results were broadly in line with estimates across revenue, Ebitda, and PAT. The hospitality business delivered 13.4 per cent Y-o-Y growth, led by a 15.6 per cent Y-o-Y rise in ARR to ₹12,170, though occupancy dipped to 67% due to fresh supply additions, an impact management termed a temporary blip. 
 
Analysts further said that Chalet maintains a highly optimistic H2FY26 outlook driven by festive demand, holidays, and the MICE season, underpinned by the continued strength of its “double engine strategy” of hospitality and commercial real estate. With estimated upgrades across FY26-27 and valuation set at 20x EV/Ebitda on H1FY28E, Axis Securities remained positive on the stock.
 
Chalet Hotels Limited, part of the K Raheja Corp group, is among the leading owner, developer, operator, and asset manager of high-end hotels and luxury resorts across India. Its portfolio includes 11 operating hotels and resorts with 3,359 keys, managed under globally recognised brands such as JW Marriott, The Westin and Novotel, along with nearly 1,200 additional rooms under development. Chalet is also expanding its commercial real estate footprint from 2.4 million sq. ft. to 3.3 million sq. ft., further enhancing its integrated hospitality and real estate platform.

More From This Section

stock markets, Indian stock market

Sugs Lloyd shares rally 6% on securing this deal; check all details here

stock market, BSE

Retail investors turn tactical, sell cash equities despite market reboundpremium

stock markets, trading

Why did Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price rise 5% in trade today?

Storage tanks at a Hindustan Petroleum Corp. oil refinery in Mumbai

Diesel relief, LPG boost: Motilal Oswal pegs 31% upside for HPCL stock

Capri Global Capital

Gold loans, fee income to power Capri Global; JM Financial starts coverage

Topics : Share Market Today The Smart Investor Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Chalet Hotels Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Share price Indian equities BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBigg Boss voting trendManipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon