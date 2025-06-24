Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Defence stocks GRSE, MIDHANI, BEML, BDL, Paras dip up to 6%; here's why

Defence stocks GRSE, MIDHANI, BEML, BDL, Paras dip up to 6%; here's why

Defence stocks fall after the US President Donald Trump announced a "complete and total" ceasefire between Israel and Iran, signalling a potential end to the escalating conflict in West Asia.

defence budget, national security

Imaging: Ajaya Mohanty

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence shares price action today

 
Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) defence companies as well as private sector were down up to 6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on profit booking after the ceasefire announcement between Israel and Iran.
 
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI), BEML, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Astra Microwave Products, Bharat Dynamics (BDL), Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Cochin Shipyard, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Ideaforge Technology, Apollo Micro Systems and ZEN Technologies declined between 2 per cent to 6 per cent.
 
At 09:41 AM; the Nifty India Defence index, the top loser among sectoral indices, was down 2 per cent, as compared to 0.72 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. 
 
 
Since April 7, the Nifty India Defence index had zoomed 52 per cent, as against 12.7 per cent rise in the benchmark index till Monday.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates 

Why did defence stocks fall today?

 
The dramatic developments in West Asia culminating in President Trump’s announcement of ceasefire indicate that the worst of the conflict is over. 

Also Read

dividend stocks

Ex-date Alert! These 3 stocks to trade ex-date on June 25; do you own any?

Zudio store

Trent rallies 9% in 2 days to five-month high; brokerages see more upside

Ayurveda

Porinju Veliyath portfolio stock zooms 20% on huge volumes. Do you own?

NBCC

NBCC gains 4% on winning ₹296-cr order from Meerut Development Authority

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Why did defence stocks Avantel, Paras, Zen, Ideaforge zoom up to 10% today?

 
The US President Donald Trump announced a “complete and total” ceasefire between Israel and Iran, signalling a potential end to the near 2-week escalating conflict in West Asia. The ceasefire, brokered by Washington DC, will be phased in over 24 hours and aims to officially conclude what Trump labelled “THE 12 DAY WAR”.
 
The surprise announcement was made via Trump’s Truth Social platform late Monday night, shortly after Iran launched missile strikes on the US military base in Qatar in retaliation to American airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. The US reported no casualties. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
   

InCred Equities view on aerospace & defence sector

 
India’s defence landscape is poised for transformative growth, underpinned by a record ₹6.81 trillion allocation in 2025‐26 - 13 per cent of total central expenditure - and a decade‐long compound annual spending increase of 9 per cent. 
 
A decisive 13 per cent boost in capital outlay further marks the government’s commitment to cutting‐edge modernization, funding advanced arms, naval vessels, aircraft, R&D, and critical border infrastructure. This dual thrust of robust budgeting and elevated capital investment not only secures operational readiness but also catalyzes indigenous innovation and strategic self‐reliance, charting a clear trajectory towards technological transformation and sustained sectoral growth.
 
However, due to escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region and along India’s borders with China and Pakistan, analysts at InCred Equities project the budget to rise by ~10 per cent YoY in FY27F, reaching around ~₹7.49 trillion.
 
Capital procurement from domestic sources has increased from 54 per cent in FY18–19 to a robust 75 per cent (approximately ₹1 trillion) in FY23–24, a benchmark sustained in FY24–25 (₹1.05 trillion) and FY25–26 (₹1.11 trillion). This focus on domestic procurement has significantly empowered domestic players, enabling substantial growth for both defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) and private companies, the brokerage firm said.
     

More From This Section

stock market, bse, markets, market, bull, bull market

Happy Markets Day: Sensex zooms 900 pts intraday on Iran-Israel ceasefire

market stocks us market share market bullish

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 850 pts; Nifty eyes 25,250; defence stocks fall, OMCs soar

share market, trading

Bumper debut! Eppeltone Engineers lists at 90% premium, beats GMP estimates

oil trade, Russia, Crude Oil, Vladimir Putin, US sanctions

HPCL, BPCL: OMCs, paint, tyre, aviation stocks rally after oil slips 3%

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO GMP

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO opens today: GMP up 2%; should you apply?

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading defence firms The Smart Investor Bharat Dynamics Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOOperation SindhuGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon