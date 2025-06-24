Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bumper debut! Eppeltone Engineers lists at 90% premium, beats GMP estimates

Bumper debut! Eppeltone Engineers lists at 90% premium, beats GMP estimates

Eppeltone Engineers listed at ₹243.2 on the NSE SME platform, with a premium of 89.8 per cent from the issue price of ₹128

share market, trading

Eppeltone Engineers IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Eppeltone Engineers IPO listing today: Shares of electronic energy metres manufacturer, Eppeltone Engineers, made a solid market debut on Tuesday, June 24. The stock listed at ₹243.2 on the NSE SME platform, with a premium of 89.8 per cent from the issue price of ₹128. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹255, up 5 per cent from the listing price. 
 
Eppeltone Engineers listing was above the grey market estimates. Ahead of listing, the unlisted shares of Eppeltone Engineers were trading at ₹223, commading a premium of ₹95 or 74.2 per cent compared to the upper price band, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets.
 

Eppeltone IPO subscription

The company offered shares in the price band of ₹125 to ₹128 with a lot size of 1,000 shares. It received bids for  67,70,23,000 shares against the 22,84,000 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 296.4 times by the end of the subscription period, showed NSE data. 

Eppeltone Engineers IPO details

Eppeltone Engineers IPO comprised a fresh issue of 3.43 million equity shares to raise ₹43.96 crore, with no offer for sale. The SME offering was available for public subscription from Tuesday, June 17 to Thursday, June 19, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on Friday, June 20, 2025.
 
Skyline Financial Services was the registrar of the issue. Expert Global Consultants was the book-running lead manager. 

Also Read

market stocks us market share market bullish

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 850 pts; Nifty eyes 25,250; defence stocks fall, OMCs soar

IPO, Initial public offerings

AJC Jewel Manufacturers IPO sees muted start; subscription at 10%, GMP 9%

Safe Enterprises IPO gmp

Safe Enterprises IPO Day 2 update; check subscription data, GMP, key dates

IPO

Influx Healthtech IPO booked 200x; check allotment, GMP, listing date

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Samay Project shares make positive D-Street debut, list at 6% premium

 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to use the net issue proceeds to meet working capital requirements and funding capital expenditure towards the installation of additional machinery at the factory. The company will further utilise the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes.  ALSO READ: Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO opens today: GMP up 2%; should you apply?

About Eppeltone Engineers

Incorporated in 1977, Eppeltone Engineers operates in the business of manufacturing electronic energy meters, including smart meters and various power conditioning devices like high-grade chargers, UPS systems, etc., for consumers from institutions, industries, and electricity distribution utilities.  
It is a certified organisation involved in designing and supplying static watt hour metres, smart metres, water metres, BPL kits, UP systems, LED luminaries, battery management systems, charger, packs, software developement, 4.5KW regulated emergency chargers, short neutral section assemblies, lightweight insulator assemblies, modular cantilever systems, and auto tensioning devices.
 
The company operates in the B2B segment, primarily supplying products and services to government entities, private sector companies across various industries. Its primary manufacturing unit is located in Greater Noida, Uttar Prades, along with supporting units in Noida and Okhla, New Delhi.
 

More From This Section

stock market, bse, markets, market, bull, bull market

Happy Markets Day: Sensex zooms 900 pts intraday on Iran-Israel ceasefire

dividend stocks

Ex-date Alert! These 3 stocks to trade ex-date on June 25; do you own any?

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO GMP

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO opens today: GMP up 2%; should you apply?

ipo market listing share market

Kalpataru invites bids for ₹1,590 cr IPO: GMP flat, should you subscribe?

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to Watch today: Cochin Shipyard, KPIT Tech, HG Infra, Reliance Infra

Topics : Stock Market SME IPOs IPOs NSE SME platform NSE Emerge Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOOperation SindhuGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon