LG Electronics gains 48% on debut; best listing performance by a large IPO

LG Electronics India made a stellar debut on Tuesday, ending 48 per cent above its issue price — the best listing-day pop for an IPO exceeding ₹10,000 crore in the domestic market. Shares of the consumer appliance major closed at ₹1,683, up 47.6 per cent, or ₹543, over the issue price of ₹1,140. The stock hit a high of ₹1,749 and a low of ₹1,650 on the NSE, where shares worth nearly ₹12,000 crore changed hands.
At Tuesday’s closing price, LG India commanded a market capitalisation of ₹1.14 trillion ($13 billion), surpassing its South Korean parent, LG Electronics Inc, which is valued at $9.4 billion. The company also became India’s most-valued consumer durables player, overtaking Dixon Technologies, which has a market capitalisation of ₹1 trillion.
The blockbuster listing followed record investor interest in LG’s ₹11,607-crore IPO — the eighth largest in India — which saw bids worth ₹4.4 trillion across 6.5 million applications. The issue was entirely an offer for sale, with LG divesting a 15 per cent stake.
Analysts attributed the robust listing gains to spillover demand from the IPO, attractive relative valuations compared to peers, and expectations of sustained demand growth. Nearly half a dozen brokerages initiated coverage on the stock, setting target prices between ₹1,700 and ₹1,820.
The domestic home appliances and consumer electronics market is projected to expand at an annual pace of 11 per cent between 2024 and 2029, reaching ₹11 trillion. LG enjoys one of the highest market shares across key product categories, including televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, and ovens.
Also Read
In a note published on Smartkarma, Devi Subhakesan of Investory said the company’s strong brand equity, sound financials, and leadership across categories drove immense investor enthusiasm. She highlighted LG’s “significantly superior” return on capital of 45 per cent in FY25, compared with low double-digit ROCs among listed peers.
Motilal Oswal has set a target price of ₹1,800, valuing the company at 40 times its estimated FY28 earnings of ₹3,006 crore. The brokerage flagged several tailwinds, including strong returns on capital, robust cash generation, localisation focus, expanding gross margins, and growth in high-margin B2B and annual maintenance contract (AMC) businesses.
LG is also investing $600 million to establish its third manufacturing facility in India, at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh. The plant, aimed at catering to both domestic and export markets, will be developed over four to five years, with the first phase expected to go live before December.
At current valuations, LG trades at 50 times and 43 times its estimated earnings for FY26 and FY27, respectively — a factor some analysts believe could limit further short-term upside.