Home / Markets / News / Gold, silver ETF volumes up 5-fold in Dhanteras compared to last year

Gold, silver ETF volumes up 5-fold in Dhanteras compared to last year

Gold and silver ETFs from Nippon India Mutual Fund, the largest in the category, alone recorded a combined volume of Rs 228 crore

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

The tradition of investing in gold and silver on Dhanteras is no longer limited to the physical form; even the digital form of buying precious metals is making inroads.
 
Most mutual funds saw higher demand for their gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and fund of funds (FoFs) on Tuesday, with combined net inflows estimated at Rs 250 crore, as per assets under management (AUM) disclosures.
 
The trade volumes of gold and silver ETFs were 5x on the exchanges this year compared to the previous Dhanteras. The combined volume of the two ETFs was Rs 428 crore this year vis-a-vis Rs 89 crore in the last Dhanteras.
 
 
Gold and silver ETFs from Nippon India Mutual Fund, the largest in the category, alone recorded a combined volume of Rs 228 crore.
 
Gold and silver ETFs and FoFs have seen a surge in interest over the past few months amid a rally in the prices of both commodities, a cut in customs duty on gold, and changes in taxation. The absence of new issuances of sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) also provided an advantage to mutual fund offerings. Net inflows into gold ETFs have exceeded Rs 1,000 crore for the past three months, with total inflows reaching Rs 4,181 crore.
 

Topics : ETF Gold ETF silver ETFs Gold Silver Gold and silver Dhanteras

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

