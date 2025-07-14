Monday, July 14, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: These 8 stocks to go ex-date on July 15; do you own any?

Dividend stocks: These 8 stocks to go ex-date on July 15; do you own any?

Among the said list of companies, Computer Age Management Services has declared the highest dividend, announcing a final dividend of ₹19 per share for financial year 2024-25 (FY25)

Dividend stocks

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, IDBI Bank, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), and 5 other companies to remain in focus today are set to remain in the spotlight during today's trading session following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders. The other companies to feature in the list include Aditya Birla Real Estate, Grindwell Norton, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Saint Gobain Sekurit India, and Vinyl Chemicals (India) are set to remain in focus today.
 
Notably, shares of these companies will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, July 15, 2025, according to the BSE data. The ex-dividend date marks the day when a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend. Thus, it becomes pertinent for investors to own the stock before the ex-date to ascertain their eligibility. The companies, however, finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend based on their records on the record date.
 
 
Among the said list of companies, Computer Age Management Services has declared the highest dividend, announcing a final dividend of ₹19 per share for financial year 2024–25 (FY25). The company has set July 15, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for their participation in the said announcement.
 
This is followed by Grindwell Norton, which has announced a final dividend of ₹19 per share, for its shareholders. The company has also fixed the record date as June 27, 2025, for the same. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Aditya Birla Real Estate July 15, 2025 Final Dividend - 2 July 15, 2025
Computer Age Management Services July 15, 2025 Final Dividend - 19 July 15, 2025
Grindwell Norton July 15, 2025 Final Dividend - 17 July 15, 2025
IDBI Bank July 15, 2025 Final Dividend - 2.10 July 15, 2025
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company July 15, 2025 Final Dividend - 6.50 July 15, 2025
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services July 15, 2025 Final Dividend - 6.50 July 15, 2025
Saint Gobain Sekurit India July 15, 2025 Final Dividend - 2 July 15, 2025
Vinyl Chemicals (India) July 15, 2025 Final Dividend - 7 July 15, 2025
  (Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html)
 
In continuation, Vinyl Chemicals (India) has announced to pay a final dividend of ₹7 per share to its shareholders for FY25. The company has also set June 27, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for their participation in the said announcement.
 
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and Kirloskar Pneumatic Company have announced to pay final dividends of ₹6.50 per share for FY25 with their record date being fixed on July 25 for the same.
 
IDBI Bank will pay a final dividend of ₹2.10 per share for FY25 to its shareholders. In continuation to that, Aditya Birla Real Estate and Saint Gobain Sekurit India have decided to reward their shareholders with a final dividend of ₹2 each. They all have set the record date on July 15 for the same.

More From This Section

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia mixed; HCLTech Q1, June CPI eyed

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Jane Street deposits ₹4,840 cr to meet Sebi order, resume trading in India

Anthem Biosciences

Anthem Biosciences' ₹3,395-cr IPO opens today: GMP at 17%, should you bid?

Stock market

Stocks to Watch today, July 14: VIP Industries, Adani Green, NCC, DMart

Stock market

JSW Infra, Rallis India among top stock picks for today; Check target here

Topics : Buzzing stocks dividend dividend income High dividend tocks Stocks in focus CAMS IDBI Bank Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Rate TodayHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewSinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon