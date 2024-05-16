Dixon Technologies stock up 176% in one year; check reasons here

Dixon Tech in focus: Shares of electronics manufacturer, Shares of electronics manufacturer, Dixon Technologies , rose 1.92 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 8,253 per share on Thursday, a day after the company posted robust financial results in Q4FY24.

The company's Q4 profit surged 24.7 per cent to Rs 98.5 crore. Its revenue climbed 52 per cent to Rs 4,658 crore. Ebitda also increased 17.3 per cent to Rs 183 crore, although the margin experienced a slight decline to 4 per cent.

The board of directors of the company also recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share of