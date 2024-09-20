Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dozens of stocks added to FTSE indexes post-rebalancing exercise

Dozens of stocks added to FTSE indexes post-rebalancing exercise

Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, and Tata Technologies saw changes in their weightage in the FTSE All-World Index, which rose 1.8, 3.8, and 5.1 per cent, respectively

stocks

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 8:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FTSE All-World and FTSE All Cap indices underwent semiannual rebalancing on Friday, adding dozens of stocks to both indices. Equity inflows of $1 billion are expected to come to India due to this rebalancing exercise, according to IIFL Alternative Research.

Nine of the 13 stocks that were added to the FTSE All-World Index gained. Cochin Shipyard rose 10 per cent; Housing and Urban Development Company, 8.9 per cent; Escorts Kubota, 6.8 per cent; and Lloyds Metals and Energy, 5 per cent.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Among the added stocks that saw declines were Endurance Technologies, which fell 2.8 per cent; KEI Industries, 2.4 per cent; and GE T&D India, which declined 1.8 per cent. The rebalancing of the indices led to a spike in foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows on Friday. The FPIs were net buyers worth Rs 14,064 crore, the biggest single-day buying since February 24, 2021, when they bought Rs 28,739 crore.
 

Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, and Tata Technologies saw changes in their weightage in the FTSE All-World Index, which rose 1.8, 3.8, and 5.1 per cent, respectively.

Also Read

IIFL Finance

CARE Ratings downgrades IIFL Finance's long-term instruments to "AA-"

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

IIFL Finance share price zooms 13% as RBI lifts ban on gold finance biz

IIFL Finance

RBI lifts restrictions imposed on IIFL Finance's gold loan business

Shadow lender IIFL Finance faces rating downgrade risk on gold loan ban

Shadow lender IIFL Finance faces rating downgrade risk on gold loan ban

Gold loan, gold, IIFL, gold jewellery

Shadow lender IIFL Finance faces rating downgrade risk on gold loan ban

Topics : IIFL Kotak Mahindra Bank FTSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 8:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon